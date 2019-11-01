Global Female Contraception Drug Market Growth Report 2019 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price and Forecast
A new market study, titled “Global Female Contraception Drug Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Female Contraception Drug Market
The global Female Contraception Drug market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Female Contraception Drug volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Female Contraception Drug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Female Contraception Drug in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Female Contraception Drug manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Addex Therapeutics Ltd
Agile Therapeutics Inc
Bayer AG
Evofem Inc
Hervana Ltd
Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA
Orbis Biosciences Inc
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Viramal Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Application
Clinic
Hospital
Homecare
Segment by Type
AG-890
Amphora
BAY-1007626
Drospirenone
Others
