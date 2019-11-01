Organic Rice Vinegar Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Organic Rice Vinegar Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Organic Rice Vinegar Market 2019

Organic Rice Vinegar is one of the primary ingredients in Asian cuisine and widely used in Japan, China, and South Korea. In general, this vinegar is a little milder than the traditional western vinegar. That’s why it works great when it comes to maintaining the originality of the foods. This liquid food ingredient is made of the fermentation of rice wine or rice. The vinegar is also used as medicine or condiment for daily use. In fact, it is used for different applications.

On the other side, the vinegar is also used as an effective preservative in processed meat and poultry products. As it is widely used as a preserving agent in the food industry, the growth of the global Organic Rice Vinegar market greatly depends on the performance of the food & beverage industry. Growing demand for packaged food and changing lifestyles are propelling the rice vinegar market. Different companies have launched vinegar with a variety of flavors which is now trending in the market.

The increasing demand for healthy salads along with a growing number of fast-food restaurants is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Besides, growth in the other products market, such as sauces, food dressing, salad, etc., is also driving the Organic Rice Vinegar market. Prominent fame of Japanese as well as Chinese food such as Sushi has increased the demand for rice vinegar. The growing number of health-conscious people, this vinegar offers the flavor without adding any calories which prevent obesity. So, the market will grow at a good CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Global Market Segmentation of This Vinegar

The Global Organic Rice Vinegar Market is segmented base on one Type, Application, Distribution channel, and Regions. On the basis of type, the market is split into seasoned and unseasoned. Coming to the end-users or applications, there are commercial and household applications. Considering the distribution channel, it is segmented into grocery stores, hypermarkets or supermarkets, specialty stores, online retailing, and convenience stores. Among these, the supermarket segment is anticipated to witness a higher value share from 2019 to 2025, i.e., the forecast period. On the other side, the online retailing segment is estimated to enjoy relatively higher growth in the market. The reason for this can be increasing consumer inclination towards online shopping.

Geographical Market Segmentation of the Product

Based on geography, the report analyses the top companies and consumers in the major regions. Some major regions who have included in this report are Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Africa, and others. Now talking about the countries, the report covers United States, Japan, India, China, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, and others. The report says the North America region will cover the majority of global market share during the forecast period. The reason is North America houses some of the world’s leading rice vinegar manufacturers.

Latest Industry News

Recently NAKNO announced clean-labeling initiative and also launched two new Organic Rice Vinegars. The company understands that organic condiments are now getting popular among the users. The rice vinegar comes in two different flavors. One is Natural rice vinegar, and another one is Original Organic Seasoned Rice Vinegar. Very soon, the company will launch some new products in the global market.

