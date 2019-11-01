Natural and Organic Deodorant Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Natural and Organic Deodorant Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2024”

Natural and Organic Deodorant Market 2019

Market Overview

Deodorants are substances used to mask body odour that often results from bacterial activity in the aftermath of sweating. Not to be confused with antiperspirants which essentially prevent sweating by clogging sweat pores, but deodorants also contain a lot of chemicals and additives. Natural and organic deodorants are based on plant extracts and substitutes for the chemicals used in regular deodorants. These also do not use parabens, propylene glycol, phthalates, and triclosan - chemicals used in all deodorant products.

The following top manufacturers are covered:

Schmidt's

EO Products

North Coast

Erbaviva

Green People

Lavanila Laboratories

Primal Pit Paste

Bubble and Bee

Sensible Organics

Dr Organic

PiperWai

Green Tidings

Laverana

The Natural Deodorant Co

Stinkbug Naturals

Meow Meow Tweet

Neal's Yard

Zionhealth

Vi-Tae

Truly's Natural Products

Eco-friendly and less harsh on sensitive skin types, natural and organic deodorants use plant-based powders like arrowroot, and sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) to absorb sweat and wetness and prevent bacterial breakdown. Sweating itself is a healthy process and these natural products help keep the foul odour away rather than clog the pores on the skin. These are free of synthetic fragrances and do not cause olfactory irritations too. With the present trends in shifting to a natural and organic lifestyle, products such as these have seen an upswing in the personal-care market.

The report on the global natural and organic deodorants contains insights into the current market status in terms of size and value. It also gives a market forecast for the period 2019-25 with the market valuation and CAGR for the coming years. The market analysis has been done at the global, regional and company level. The key players in the market and their production, revenue, market concentration, and shares have been covered. The manufacturing cost structure analysis and the developments in the technology and expansion plans have been given by the report.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation on the global natural and organic deodorants based on the product type broadly splits the market into the segments - Deodorant Stick, Spray, Cream, Roll-on, and others. These are basically the various forms and packaging types that are available on the market. The growth rates of each of these segments have been followed in the report. The other segmentation would be based on the product application and includes the following segments - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Drug Store/Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Online, and others. The consumption levels in each of these segments have been given in this report based on the data from 2014 onwards.

Regional Analysis

The regional market analysis done by the report covers the following regions and countries - North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The report categorizes and studies the production, apparent consumption, export and import of natural and organic deodorants in each of the above regions. This report analyzes the manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the global market for each manufacturer in these regions. The trend analysis pertaining to each region has been carried out. Another major factor in these regional markets would be the marketing channels and the consumer base in these regions.

Industry News

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his spouse Hailey Bieber, in collaboration with Schmidt’s, a leading natural beauty brand, will be releasing a natural deodorant product named ‘Here + Now’, under the newly filed trademark ‘Bieber Beauty’. The vegan, cruelty-free, all plant-based ingredients deodorant will have a label artwork coherent with the name and be a reminder to be “present in your daily life.”

