New Social Media Site Launched

A New Social Media site called Koolooma.Com was launched in South Africa, with aim of connecting the Afri-centric reality to the global narrative," he says.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A New Global Social Media Network Website has been launched right here in South Africa Koolooma.com is the brainchild of author and motivational speaker Kenni Gambo, who penned the inspirational books How to Achieve Your Dreams and Conquering the Odds.“The Idea behind Koolooma.com is to connect the Afro-centric view to the global narrative instead of seeing it sidelined and censored in many cases. Africa is part of the human family and it’s views, history and achievements should also be part of the human story,” he says.With sites like Facebook now sharing users communication with spy agencies like the FBI etc, many people have been put off social media. Koolooma aims to bring them back online, with the assurance that no users information will be shared with any 3rd party.“Koolooma must be that fresh breeze that connects people globally without causing them concern regarding the use of their information.”FEATURES OF KOOLOOMA.COMUsers can open ther profiles and load them with pictures. They can also;- Get awarded points for referalls.- Make LIVE Video group calls.- Watch the Latest Movies.- Use our status bar which enables them to load ther favourite song or video, create a poll and use the market place to sell their goods to other.- Play the latest games.- Users can publish voive note statuses.- They can sell and shop from the status bar.- Koolooma (New Feature): With our new feature, user can manage posts, photos, videos.- RTL Support: Koolooma also supports right to left languages.- Social Login: With Koolooma you can login via most famous social media websites like (Facebook – Twitter – Google+ – LinkedIn – Vk – Instagram).- Easy & Nice Looking URL: Users, Pages, Group all in one tiny URL !- User Last Seen: Displays user’s last seen/online status.- Profile visit Notification: Receive notification from users who visited your profile.- Friends & Follow System: Koolooma Supports friends system like Facebook, follow system like twitter.- Home/News Feed: Displays Posts, Photos, Files, Videos, and Maps posted by friends/followed people, Also story filters, follow/friends suggestions, and user activities list.- User Timeline: Displays users profile with Posts, Photos, Videos posted and shared by user.- Pages: User can create unlimited pages and invite friends to like the pages.- Groups: User can create unlimited groups and invite/add his friends to his joined groups.- Games: User can play unlimited flash games.- Social Videos Support: User can easily share videos from the biggest videos sharing websites like Youtube, Dailymotion, Vine, Vimeo, Facebook videos & Soundcloud music- Photo Album: User can create unlimited photo albums with nice looking style.- Cover Picture: Dynamic Cover for users.- Profile Picture: Dynamic profile picture for users.- User Privacy: Control who can message you, post on your timeline, follow you, confirm follow requests or not, last seen, etc.- User Profile Info: Displays user’s profile information (birthday, website, gender, social media, about, last seen, etc).- Notifications: Receive notification from users (likes, dislikes, comments, wonders, shares .. etc)- #Hashtags: Displays trending and related topics shared by users.- @Mentions: Use @username to tag people in a status or messages.- Post Publisher: Status, Sound cloud, YouTube, Vine, Google Maps, Videos, Files, Photos and emoticons.- Delete & Edit Posts: User can delete and edit his own posts.- Save Posts: User can save posts to view them later.- User Events: User can share their events like feelings/travailing/watching/playing/listening.- Recent Search: Whatever the user was looking for, all will be saved into recent searches with the ability to clear them.- Post Privacy: User can choose the post privacy (Only me, Everyone.. etc)- Likes: Like or unlike a post. View list of people who like this.- Dislike: Dislike a post. View list of people who dislike this.- Comments & Replies: Comment on a post, Reply to a comment, View all post comments.- Search: Search for people, #Hashtags with our filtered search system.- Reports: Report posts to be checked by administrators.- Live Chat: Real-time live chat system, (online, offline) status.- Messages: Send and receive private messages & share files from other Users.- API: retrieve user data, user posts, search for users via API.- Activities: Displays user’s latest activities (likes, shares,comments, wonders)- Multi Languages: 4 Languages (Arabic, English, Russian, Turkish) with the ability to add unlimited languages.- Verified Profiles/Pages.- Fully responsive for all devices, browsers.- Password recovery by email.- Online user counter on admin & home page.- Comment auto detector- Emoticons.Koolooma, which is the Zulu word for Speak, (with some interesting word play), has just completed a 3 week trial and testing run where a core group were able to test the site and its functionality. Users were impressed and have begun referring others to the site.

Koolooma.Com Goes Live



