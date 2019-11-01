Petaluma Subway® Restaurants Host Emergency Service Personnel Week Nov. 1-7

Petaluma Subway® Restaurants offering free meals to firefighters and other emergency service personnel; proceeds of meal sales will benefit fire relief services

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The planned November 1st and 2nd grand opening of the SubwayRestaurant on 221 N McDowell Blvd. is on hold, making way for a more important cause – thanking local firefighters and other emergency service providers for their efforts in the community over the past two weeks. All Subway locations in Petaluma have pitched in to support the community-wide event.From November 1st through the 7th, SubwayRestaurants in Petaluma are thanking local firefighters and emergency service personnel by offering each a complimentary meal*, including a 6-inch sub with any drink and chips or two cookies. The offer is available to active firefighters and emergency service personnel with proof of service, such as a valid service badge.“Many of us know someone directly impacted by these fires, and it’s times like these when we must come together as a community and support our neighbors,” said Akki Patel, CEO of Letap Group and a Development Agent for Subway. “We are happy to do our small part to express the immense gratitude of this community for the bravery these men and women exhibit each and every day.”Additionally, on select days during Emergency Service Personnel Week, all Petaluma SubwayRestaurants will be donating proceeds from every meal sold to fire relief efforts. For every 1 meal purchased (sub, salad or wrap with any drink and chips or two cookies) from November 3rd to November 7th, participating Subwayfranchise owners in Petaluma will donate 1 meal up to 10,000 meals to Sonoma Family Meals organization, which provides meals for fire survivor families*.Patel’s Subway franchise grand opening event at 221 N McDowell Blvd. will be rescheduled to November 23rd. Guests who received a promotion in the mail are welcome to come on November 1st and 2nd or November 23rd, to take advantage of the original promotion, which offered a 6-inch sub for 99 cents with a purchase of a 30oz. drink.*Complimentary meal offer is valid for active firefighters and emergency service personnel only from 11/1/19-11/7/19. Please come in uniform or bring valid city-issued ID or other proof of service. One meal per person. For every 1 meal purchased from 11/3/19-11/10/19, participating Subwayfranchisee owners in Petaluma will donate the monetary equivalent of 1 meal up to 10,000 meals to Sonoma Family Meals. Offer valid for dine-in only.About Letap GroupFounded in 1999, The Letap Group is a family organization operating in major markets throughout northern California and Reno, Nevada. The Letap Group owns close to 60 franchise restaurants and represents close to 900 restaurants as a local franchisor for Subway. Letap Group holdings include Franchise Restaurants, Development Agent Territories for Subwayand Commercial Real Estate. Akki Patel, CEO of Letap Group, was awarded the Subway Franchisee of the Year award in 2017. He also leads all new strategic partnerships for Letap Group.Media ContactSinger Associates Diana Mendez (408) 660-7406 diana@singersf.com



