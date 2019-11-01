Online Voting Startup Horizon State Announce Return Under New Management

BRISBANE , QUEENSLAND , AUSTRALIA , November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning online voting company Horizon State today announced it is returning under new management.The announcement comes off the back of the company that previously owned the intellectual property rights to the Horizon State platform ceasing operation in mid-August 2019 and placing its IP assets up for sale.The Horizon State platform, which rose to market prominence in late 2017 from its revolutionary voting and decision-making software, was purchased by a group of passionate community members in a powerful demonstration of community faith in the project’s original vision and the strength of its product. The group have recruited several former employees to ensure the business gets back to market as quickly and smoothly as possible.Horizon State’s market-leading voting and community engagement product is designed to integrate with blockchain technology. This is a major advantage over traditional databases, and ensures everyone using this proprietary system can be confident all votes are correctly and reliably counted through additional verification processes, all without requiring the identity of individual voters to be known.Company CEO Tim Goggin highlighted the important role the platform has played boosting the democratic capability and engagement level for both public and private organisations. “There are endless use cases for Horizon State’s platform for any organisation that wants to boost stakeholder engagement and streamline decision-making processes,” Goggin said, “the difference with our solution is that we can help organisations create these new efficiencies that reduce time and cost burdens via an online process that is transparent, trusted and verifiable.”According to Goggin, the company’s current primary objectives are to get the platform operating again, to re-engage clients that have used or expressed interest in the Horizon State platform, and to expand the company’s visibility as it develops new business opportunities.Goggin also addressed the previous company’s Decision (HST) token that was associated with the platform, stating that the company will not support the old token in its current form, adding that there are other plans to reward loyal members of the HST community:“We will not be supporting the now defunct HST token, and advise against purchasing them. As a community-led project, we are considering the best way to include the HST community in our future plans. One possibility we are exploring is the creation of a new token economy where tokens are airdropped to HST addresses from a particular snapshot of time. Our current priority is to become operational as quickly as possible, and the complexity of how we navigate any new token means we have not made any firm decisions at this time. We recommend the community keep an eye out for updates for when we announce more concrete plans.”Find out more at horizonstate.com About Horizon StateHorizon State originally launched in 2017 to revolutionise the way that organisations and communities make multi-stakeholder decisions. The company’s voting and community engagement platform has been used by large government departments and state governments, and its innovation in online voting earned it a place as one of the 2018 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneers, joining alumni including Google, Spotify, Airbnb and Kickstarter.Media contact:inbox@horizonstate.com



