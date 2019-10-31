Republic of Madagascar : Technical Assistance Report—Government Finance Statistics Mission
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
Publication Date:
October 31, 2019
Summary:
At the request of the Ministry of Finance and Budget (MFB) of Madagascar, and in consultation with the African Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a technical assistance (TA) mission on government finance statistics (GFS) from the Statistics Department visited Antananarivo from March 4 to 15, 2019. The purpose of the mission was for the Malagasy authorities to adopt the Government Finance Statistics Manual (GFSM) 2014 concepts, definitions, and methodology as part of the macroeconomic statistics improvement project, namely the Enhanced Data Dissemination Initiative 2 (EDDI 2), financed by the Department for International Development (DFID); and Madagascar’s Strategic Plan to Modernize Government Finances (Programme Stratégique de Modernisation des Finances Publiques – PSMFP). This mission is also a continuation of previous TA missions on this topic (January and December 2016, and March 2018).
