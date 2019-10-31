Hoyer Floor Remarks on the Washington Nationals Winning the 2019 World Series

Click here to watch the full remarks.

“Today is a serious day. Last night was an extraordinary night. I rise for the millions of people who live in the Washington Metropolitan Area to congratulate and to exalt with all of our region on the extraordinary achievement of the Washington Nationals.”

“This morning in Washington, the heavens are crying tears of joy. In other words, it's raining, but there is no rain in any of our hearts or minds today. It may be raining, but the faces on Nationals fans are shining with pride and happiness. For the first time in ninety-five years - we have waited a long time, folks! - a major league baseball team from our nation's capital is bringing home a World Series championship.”

“With the might of their bats and the lightness of their feet, the Nats pushed through to a hard-won victory in game seven last night against the Houston Astros, arguably the best team in either league this year, who won the most games. So I want to congratulate the Houston Astros on an extraordinary season. They just didn't count on the Washington Nationals.”

“I also want to mention as I said the most valuable player – there were a lot to choose from, Stephen Strasburg. …So let's congratulate as well Stephen Strasburg all the members of this team on this victory.”

“To paraphrase the old poem, ‘Oh, somewhere in this favored land, the sun is shining bright, / The band is playing somewhere and somewhere hearts are light. / And somewhere men are laughing and somewhere children shout.’ Today, my colleagues, that somewhere is the nation's capital. Congratulations, Nats, we love you!”