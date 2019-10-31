Mina Baddour Teams with That Hoody Shop

Mina Baddour Partnership Logo THS Select Derby Skate Shoe THS Select Elysium Skate Shoe THS Select Midas Skate Shoe

Mina Baddour Designs Shoes for the Urban Millennial with their Partnership with That Hoody Shop

The imagery and the energy of the African Diaspora are very evident in my designs not only for Mina Baddour but That Hoody Shop as well.” — Anita Davenport

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASE: Mina Baddour Comes to That Hoody Shop DescriptionThat Hoody Shop is partnering with Mina Baddour, a new shoe line developed by designer Anita Davenport. The shoes brim with Davenport's quintessential global style and like her clothing, offer wearers day-long comfort.Keywords: Mina Baddour, That Hoody Shop, THS, Anita Davenport, THS Select, Shoes, Accessories, Limited Edition, Partnership, AffiliateThat Hoody Shop is excited to partner with Mina Baddour, a fresh shoe line designed by Anita Davenport for the urban millennial who prefers streetwear styles and comfort. Printed hoodies, fashion sweatshirts, jackets, jerseys, and tees are just some of the apparel choices offered by THS. Now, you can find printed shoes and sneakers designed with the artful aesthetic that THS is renowned for. Anita is committed to producing these exceptional shoe styles from quality materials that are stylish, durable, and comfortable. You'll find unisex shoe styles, vibrant-colored shoes, printed hair hides; uniquely patterned shoes, boots, booties, sneakers, and more. All of them brim with Anita's signature design flair.Grooving with Global FlairAnita has long dreamt of designing and launching a shoe line. Mina Baddour is the fruition of that dream. Anita has brought her designs to the Italy-based company Alive Shoes, founded by Luca Botticelli of the renowned 'Shoe Valley' Botticellis. The family helped put Shoe Valley, the Le Marche region, on the fashion map shortly after WWII when it began manufacturing high-quality Italian shoes.Anita chose to work with Alive Shoes because of its dedication to high-quality workmanship, network of reputable suppliers, decades of experience, marketing prowess, and ecommerce expertise. The Mina Baddour line is now in development and customers will be able to purchase initial styles on the That Hoody Shop ecommerce site as well as at Mina Baddour directly.Who Is Mina BaddourMina Baddour was a girl who grew up in Algeria. She would marry a Moroccan fashion merchant and become mother to Aziz, Anita's ex-husband and still-best friend. Aziz supports Anita's business endeavors with his ongoing tech support. After meeting Mina and learning of her maiden name, Anita knew she would design a line of clothing and shoes that celebrate the name as well as the global influence that Aziz's family brought to her fashion designs. Mina Baddour celebrates the spirit and the energy of the Africa diaspora in her fabric selections and shoe styles.About the ShoesLike Anita's other fashion brands, including That Hoody Shop and Whimzy Tees , Mina Baddour reflects her personal style--always spirited, rebellious, and relentlessly individualistic. Each shoe style is a celebration of Anita's bold designs and unique aesthetic that includes global awareness, modern sass, and vintage chic.To find Mina Baddour shoes, visit That Hoody Shop or Mina Baddour Shoes eCommerce sites. If you love Anita's fashions, you're sure to become a fan of her new shoe designs.

Mina Baddour & THS Select - Better TOGETHER



