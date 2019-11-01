Appliances Connection's 2019 Black Friday Fisher & Paykel Giveaway

All November, lucky individuals will win prizes during the Appliances Connection 2019 Black Friday Giveaways. Enter now to win a Fisher & Paykel gift package.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone knows Black Friday is the best time for consumers to shop. Retailers are tripping over each other to offer the lowest prices on the hottest products. Appliances Connection is sweetening the pot even further during our month long 2019 Black Friday event. Through the month of November, we’re presenting giveaways where lucky winners will receive amazing prizes.

We’re kicking off on November 1st with a large dollop of culinary panache. The winner of our premier 2019 Black Friday giveaway will receive a prize package from Fisher & Paykel. First up is a signed cookbook from acclaimed celebrity chef, Ludo Lefebvre. Actually, to call LudoBites a cookbook would do it a disservice. The book doesn’t merely feature recipes from Chef Ludo’s legendary pop-up restaurant of the same name including foie gras miso soup, fried chicken in duck fat, or raw wagyu beef with somen noodles. It also recounts stories about each pop-up from the chef who, it turns out, isn’t just a James Beard Award finalist, but also a consummate raconteur.

With your imagination and appetite whetted by tales of the rarefied realm of haute cuisine and tantalizing recipes, you’ll need to hit the grocery for the ingredients to recreate the LudoBites experience. Do so in eco-friendly chic with a couple of Fisher & Paykel branded reusable shopping bags. Once home with the necessaries, prepare your meals and protect your clothing from stains with a stylish Fisher & Paykel branded apron.

Let’s review. One lucky winner will receive a Fisher & Paykel price pack consisting of the following:

• A signed copy of LudoBites, a cookbook/memoir by world renowned chef, Ludo Lefebvre.

• Two Fisher & Paykel branded reusable shopping bags.

• A Fisher & Paykel branded apron.

Entry is simple. Just follow these steps:

1. Follow @appliancesconnection on Instagram.

2. Follow @fisherpaykel on Instagram.

3. Like the Instagram giveaway post.

4. Tag 2 friends in the comments of the Instagram giveaway post.

Some finer points:

Contest ends on Wednesday 11/07/19 at 09:00 am EST, after which no further entries will be accepted.

The winner will be announced via Instagram on Wednesday 11/07/19 at 12:00 pm EST.

Disclaimers:

Eligible entrants must be US residents aged 18 years or older. Individuals who have won an Appliances Connection giveaway are not eligible to enter another for a period of six months after they receive their prize. Appliances Connection employees and any individual related to an Appliances Connection employee are not permitted to participate in this giveaway.

Per Instagram rules, this promotion is in no way administered, sponsored, or otherwise associated with Instagram, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm that they are 13+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility, and agree to Instagram’s terms of use.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.