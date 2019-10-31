Assembly Member Steven Cymbrowitz Visits Shema Kolainu

Dr. Joshua Weinstein (left), Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz (middle), Mr. Ezra Friedlander (right) Dr. Joshua Weinstein (left), Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz (right) Dr. Joshua Weinstein (left), Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz (middle), Mr. Ezra Freidlander (right)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices (SKHOV) hosted Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz, Chairman of the Assembly’s Housing Committee and who represents the 45th Assembly District in Brooklyn.Assemblyman Cymbrowitz paid a visit to SKHOV for a formal tour of the school while he learnt about the wonderful programs currently offered. The tour began with a discussion about the history and future of Shema Kolainu’s activities and programs.Following the discussion Assemblyman Cymbrowitz was given a tour of the school where he had the opportunity to meet students and observe the hallmark facilities of SKHOV – The Multisensory room as well as the Adaptive Daily Living Skills Center.The tour continued to the roof – to discuss SKHOV’s current initiative the Raise the Roof Campaign – an initiative to increase the size of the current Brooklyn-based school, by adding two additional floors and a state-of-the-art rooftop playground. With proper funding SKHOV will have the opportunity to double its current registration, servicing more families in need!Today’s meeting concluded in the onsite parking lot, which is available to SKHOV staff and guests thanks to support from Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz. Access to this has vastly improved the lives of many teachers and staff at Shema Kolainu. Dr. Weinstein thanked Assemblyman Cymbrowitz wholeheartedly, after a lovely visit to the school.“This is a phenomenal program, obviously known worldwide and we thank you for all that you have done for all of the children that have passed through these doors,” remarked assemblyman Cymbrowitz.----------- Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, (ASD) and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. A nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.To learn more:Media contact:Allison Kuschel; akuschel@skhov.orgPress Release: Original



