Another Feather in the Cap - Shufti Pro Now Offers AML Screening for Businesses

Shufti Pro Offers AML Screening for Businesses

Shufti Pro has extended the scope of AML screening to businesses. Discover if your prospective business affiliates are blacklisted.

Anti Money Laundering screening for businesses is powerful and extremely rewarding. The reason for offering this service was to enhance trust and reliable business relationships among companies.” — Victor Fredung, CEO Shufti Pro

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (London, UK) - DATE - Shufti Pro, the global identity verification service provider, has now extended the scope of its AML screening services to businesses. Get to know if your prospective business affiliates are on a blacklist anywhere in the world, by verifying them against 1700+ data sources.

With millions of businesses around the globe, the introduction of this service opens up new avenues of growth for Shufti Pro so that it continues to deliver the best service quality.

Money laundering is increasing and business relations (B2B, partnerships, affiliations, etc) are a source of huge risk that has surfaced recently. With recent changes in AML regulations and rise in fake business entities, legitimate businesses are grappling with this newly identified risk. And what better way than online AML screening of businesses could serve this need completely?

The newly introduced service will include AML screening of businesses against global watchlists of high-risk entities. At Shuti Pro, AML screening of businesses is conducted in a swift and seamless manner as the all-in-one API utilizes an unparalleled system backed with AI (Artificial Intelligence) and HI (Human Intelligence). Not to mention the exhaustive databases maintained and updated by Shufti Pro for AML screening of businesses and individuals.

By introducing services for AML screening of businesses, Shufti Pro has moved one step closer to achieving its vision of rising as a leader in the industry. Previously it offered identity verification of individuals living anywhere in the world. Now, the service has been extended to all types of entities operating in 230+ countries and territories. Shufti Pro matches businesses in real-time, against regulatory watchlists updated every 15 minutes.

Shufti Pro always remains up-to-date with changes in the compliance and fraud environment around the world, and continuously upgrades its services to maintain an unrivaled service level. Introducing AML screening of businesses at this crucial point is a testament to the company’s commitment to its customers and its long-term vision. To request a demo, visit https://shuftipro.com/try-now

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider that offers KYC and AML solutions to worldwide clients. Using a hybrid approach of AI and HI technology, Shufti Pro delivers results within a minute with accuracy as high as 98.67%. Having verified users in over 232 countries, Shufti Pro is a pioneer in IDV services to cover a large number of countries in just two years.

