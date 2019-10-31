Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Resolution Providing Path Forward for Open Hearings on the President’s Abuse of Power

“Today, the House passed a resolution laying out the process and procedure for public hearings as the House prepares to move to the next phase of the impeachment inquiry, when the American people will hear directly from witnesses about this President’s abuse of power. It will ensure that all the facts are gathered and heard, it will provide both Democrats and Republicans with the opportunity to question witnesses and introduce evidence, and it will set out a clear process by which the relevant committees will report their respective findings to the Judiciary Committee for the purpose of evaluating all the information and determining a responsible path forward. This step will allow committees to take their work to the next stage and bring the American people all the facts. “While it is disappointing that Republicans voted against this resolution today, it is consistent with their refusal to defend the Constitution and uphold their oath of office. House Democrats will continue to seek the facts on behalf of the American people regarding the President’s abuse of power.”