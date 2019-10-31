When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 30, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 31, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Fruit/Fruit Product Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A Company Name: Wawona Frozen Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Frozen raspberries, frozen berry mixes

Company Announcement

Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and frozen raspberries sold at Raley's Family of Fine Stores because they have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A. The frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries were packaged under the Aldi and Raley's private labels. Wawona Frozen Foods is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution due to a positive test result taken as part of a government sampling program.

There have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary and precautionary recall to date.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. A Hepatitis A virus (HAV) infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure. Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, Hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult their health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health providers or the local health department immediately.

The recalled frozen raspberries were packaged and sold in these sizes and with the following accompanying information:

Aldi:

Season's Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season's Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, "best by" date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. "Product of USA, Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley's:

Raley's Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 46567 00754

The frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries were distributed throughout stores in Aldi and Raley's Family of Fine store chains. The recalled frozen raspberries were imported from Chile. No other retail packages of frozen raspberry products are included in this voluntary and precautionary recall.

Consumers who have purchased the above products should not consume them and should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Aldi and Raley customers with questions may contact Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667 or visit the website at www.wawona.com .

Wawona Frozen Foods is fully cooperating with federal health officials as well as Aldi and Raley's to facilitate an efficient and complete recall of the frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries.

"Wawona is a third-generation family company that emphasizes a culture of accountability, commitment and integrity. This voluntary recall is a reflection of that culture and our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers, says Bill Smittcamp, President of Wawona Frozen Foods."