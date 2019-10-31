LC Technology International Inc. Releases Update To Their Award-Winning Utility, VIDEORECOVERY 2019

LC Technology International Inc, the well-known provider of data recovery products & utilities, has released an update of their award-winning VIDEORECOVERY 2019

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LC Technology International Inc., one of the most well-known providers of data recovery products and utilities, has released a new variant of one of their award-winning utilities, VIDEORECOVERY 2019.The features to this new utility are designed to support newer high-end video formats used in action cameras and devices like GoPro and DJI drones, as well as movie production cameras like ARRI, RED, Blackmagic and Magic Lantern.VIDEORECOVERY uses the same easy-to-use interface as LC Technology's PHOTORECOVERYprogram, with a focus on video files. The utility allows for recovery from digital cameras, memory cards, flash drives, external storage, USB sticks and other storage devices.Movie formats that are currently supported in VIDEORECOVERY 2019 include:3GPP - 3rd Generation Mobile System3GPP2 - 3rd Generation Mobile SystemAVI - Microsoft Video for Window movieASF - Windows Advanced System FormatM2TS/MTS - ACVHD HD VideoMOV - QuickTime MovieMOD - MOD VideoM4V - M4V VideoMLV - Magic Lantern VideoMP3 - MPEG Audio Layer 3 (AC3)MP4 - MPEG Advanced Audio CodingMPG, MPEG - Video+AudioMXF - Material eXchange FormatR3D - Redcode/RED camera formatRM - RealAudio video fileWMV - Windows Media VideoTrial versions are available online, so users have the ability to try the product before they buy. End user pricing begins at $59.95, with the professional version priced at $249.95.The professional version includes a specialized utility, Digital Media Doctor, for maintaining and testing memory devices to ensure they are functioning properly.The software is available in 22 different languages for both Windows and Mac OSX systems.Check out VIDEORECOVERY 2019 on LC Technology's website to purchase.The newest version of VIDEORECOVERY, version 5.1.9.7, includes updates for new cameras, new file types and some minor bug fixes.About LC Technology International, Inc. Founded in 1997, LC Technology is a global leader in file system utilities and file/image recovery technology products and is based in Clearwater, Florida, USA. LC Technology products are available direct or through several major manufacturers of Flash Memory products. LC Technology products are available worldwide and published in over 22 different languages. For more information, visit www.LC-Tech.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.