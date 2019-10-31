Chaim Steinberger Speaks at the ABA Family Law Section 2019 Fall Conference in Austin, TX: Divorce Without Destruction

New York Attorney Chaim Steinberger

New York attorney Chaim Steinberger recently spoke at the American Bar Association Family Law Section 2019 Fall Conference in Austin, TX.

People don’t fight because they’re nasty and vicious. People fight because they’re hurt, angry, and most importantly, afraid.” — Attorney Chaim Steinberger

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Chaim Steinberger of the New York-based law firm Chaim Steinberger, P.C. recently spoke at the American Bar Association Family Law Section 2019 Fall Conference in Austin, TX. His presentation can be seen here. Attorney Steinberger’s message discussed the basic psychological imperatives that often drive good people to fight unnecessarily during a divorce . He said:“People don’t fight because they’re nasty and vicious. People fight because they’re hurt, angry, and most importantly, afraid. When people are scared, their autonomic nervous system (the amygdala and related circuitry--the body’s survival mechanism), takes over, and focuses them intensely on the perceived threat, ignoring all else. That means they get ‘tunnel vision,’ sometimes focusing on issues that seem important instead of the ones that are, and unable to see the real-world solutions that might be right in front of them. That's why it's so much easier for us to advise others and why, when we’re faced with the same situation, we forget to take our own advice.”Mr. Steinberger outlined what lawyers can do for their clients so that the clients' transition out of ‘survival mode,’ feel safe, and become capable of exploring and considering suitable settlement options for their immediate and long-term benefit, both for themselves and their loved ones.About Divorce Attorney Chaim SteinbergerAfter graduating at the top of his class, clerking for a federal judge, and working at some of the most prestigious law firms in the country, Attorney Steinberger dedicated his life to practicing matrimonial, divorce, and family law with dignity and integrity, helping his clients achieve better outcomes through the use of advanced mediation and negotiation techniques and applying game theory and military strategy to family problems. He now uses those skills to help his clients obtain the outcomes they want with a minimum of pain, angst, and expense.Attorney Steinberger has been characterized a thought-leader and is well-respected by his colleagues on the bench and bar. The New York Law Journal published his article “Divorce Without Destruction,” and the American Bar Association his article “Make More Money by Being More Ethical.” He currently chairs the Custody Committee of the American Bar Association Family Law Section and serves on the Executive Committee of the New York State Bar Association Family Law Section among other bar leadership positions. For more information or to discuss your family law case, visit his AskTheLawyers.com™ profile or call 888-981-0039.

Divorce Without Destruction: Yes, a Conflict-Free Divorce is Possible!



