Slovak Republic : Technical Assistance Report-Public Investment Management Assessment
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.
Publication Date:
October 31, 2019
Electronic Access:
Summary:
Since 2016, the Slovak government has prepared several spending reviews with the aim of improving the efficiency of public expenditures, better serve citizens, and consolidate the public finances. Some of these reviews (e.g., transport) have included a strong focus on infrastructure investment. To further improve public investment management (PIM), the authorities requested that a Public Investment Management Assessment (PIMA) mission be conducted in parallel to the ongoing program of spending reviews.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/330
English
Publication Date:
October 31, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513518428/1934-7685
Stock No:
1SVKEA2019002
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
51
