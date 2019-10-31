The Truth About Lending Launches New Series of Weekly Webinars Offering Mortgage Tips

The Truth About Lending - NMLS#1054357

TTAL is excited to announce a new series of weekly webinars designed to educate real estate agents and borrowers on different mortgage and homebuying topics.

I hope that these webinars will help both realtors and homebuyers navigate through the loan process. I’m not just your mortgage broker, I’m your mortgage advisor.” — Melinda Payan - President

DAVIE, FL, USA, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Truth About Lending, residential mortgage specialists, is excited to announce a new series of weekly webinars designed to help educate real estate agents and borrowers about a wide range of different mortgage and homebuying topics. These include how to access home equity to consolidate debt or pay for home improvements, the benefits of owning vs. renting a home and what to do when your mortgage application has been denied by a lender.

All webinars start at 2:00 p.m. ET

November 6 - The Benefits of Consolidating Debt

November 13 - Help to Those Denied for a Mortgage

November 20 - Access the Equity in Your House to Consolidate Debt or Do Home Improvements

November 27 - A Thankful Message for Those Who Have Been Through Hard Times

“I started The Truth About Lending because I want consumers to know the truth about their financial picture up front, so they will know what their true options are,” says Melinda Payan, President at TTAL. “I hope that these webinars will help both realtors and homebuyers navigate through the loan process.”

According to Payan, there are many people who are denied for a mortgage loan who should not be denied and it’s not their fault. “I want to help as many people as I can purchase their dream home or refinance their home so that they are in a better situation,” she says.

Payan believes there is a serious lack of education in the mortgage industry that has led to many unnecessary problems for borrowers. “Why not tell borrowers the truth about their mortgage loan upfront — the good and the bad?” she asks. “Why are so many loan officers sugar coating the loan process? We give you straight answers right from the beginning and tell you the truth about what you’re going to experience, not just what you want to hear so you’ll sign up with us. I’m not just your mortgage broker, I’m your mortgage advisor.”

Payan adds: “Consumers deserve to know the truth about exactly what they’re getting into when applying for a mortgage and how the process will work every step of the way. When borrowers work with me and my team, they will get THE TRUTH ABOUT LENDING and how it pertains to their situation.”

About The Truth About Lending

The Truth About Lending is a residential mortgage broker organization located in Davie, Florida, serving real estate agents and homebuyers throughout South Florida. President Melinda Payan believes that homebuyers deserve to know the truth about the mortgage application process and the guidelines that are used to approve mortgage loan applications. She and her team provide straight answers and put borrowers’ needs first, helping ensure a smooth and hassle-free loan application process.

Melinda started The Truth About Lending after her family faced a difficult time financially and emotionally following the financial crisis and real estate crash of 2008-2009. At the same time that she and her husband were faced with foreclosure on their home and investment properties, her young son was also diagnosed with a serious illness. Having gone through these times has solidified Melinda’s passion for helping other people find their dream home or to refinance their house so that they are in a better situation.

The Truth About Lending

Melinda Payan - President

NMLS #1054357

Main: 888-76TRUTH (888-768-7884)

Fax: 954-342-7626

Email: admin@ttal.info

Website: https://thetruthaboutlending.com

