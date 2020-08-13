The Truth About Lending Announces Initiative to Educate and Advocate for the Hispanic Community

About

Melinda Payan offers you more than twenty years of business and financial expertise in order to successfully and expeditiously negotiate your financing needs. Our staff is comprised of a former loss mitigation underwriter, a mortgage company owner, mortgage processors, and licensed active mortgage brokers, all of whom are here for the sole purpose of assisting you and getting your loan successfully completed as quickly as possible. In addition The Truth About Lending has access to many programs that other lenders may not. If you have had a recent bankruptcy, foreclosure or short sale and you want to purchase a house we may have financing options for you. NMLS#1054357

