The Truth About Lending Announces Initiative to Educate and Advocate for the Hispanic Community

"As the first generation American born in the US on my father's side, I am proud to be at the spearhead of the initiative to educate the Hispanic community in South Florida and throughout the state."
DAVIE, FLORIDA, USA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Truth About Lending, residential mortgage specialists located in Davie, Florida, are positioning themselves to be the leader in consumer education and advocacy for the Hispanic community in Florida.

To accomplish this initiative, TTAL will have a Spanish YouTube channel in conjunction with an option to translate their current English website into Spanish. In 2018, The Truth About Lending launched an updated English website which offers Spanish loan applications. Additionally, their social media presence was consolidated and upgraded to include a Facebook Page, Facebook Group, YouTube channel, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter accounts, with topical posts occurring 5 times per day. All of these outlets will now be in Spanish to educate and accommodate the growing community.

"As the first generation American born in the US on my father's side," says Melinda Payan, President of The Truth About Lending, "I am proud to be at the spearhead of the initiative to educate the Hispanic community in South Florida and throughout the state."

"My Father and Uncle were saved by the bravery of my Grandparents when they were sent alone to the US as part of the Operation of Pedro Pan," Ms. Payan continues. "The same Grandparents who escaped Hitler only so many decades earlier and were then sent away on a boat to Cuba. My Grandfather was never to see his parents again. I can't even imagine how he felt putting my Dad on a plane to the US by himself not knowing if he would be seeing my father again."

The Truth About Lending will continue in that same sentiment of standing up for what is right. They will support the initiative to increase home ownership within the Hispanic community and make a change that is badly needed.

Joining the team are Fabian Gonzalez and Elizabeth Montero. "I am very blessed to have these two amazing members help spearhead this change with me and for us to be a part of the exciting moment," says Ms. Payan.

Stay tuned for more exciting things to come!

The Truth About Lending - What Make Us Different?

Melinda Payan offers you more than twenty years of business and financial expertise in order to successfully and expeditiously negotiate your financing needs.

