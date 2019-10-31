JNES Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (JBT) (OTC Pink: JNES) reported earnings of $1,268,000 or $0.52 per share for the third quarter 2019, up 3.9% from $1,220,000 or $0.51 per share in the prior year. “The quarter’s results were very good. Our indirect dealer financing numbers continue on a very favorable trend and deposit growth and retention is strong in this competitive environment,” said Troy A. Peters, President and CEO.

More information is available in the quarter shareholder letter found at jbt.bank.

The bank (marketed as JBT) serves customers in and around Lebanon and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania. Founded in 1873, the bank currently has 14 full-service locations. For more corporate information about JBT/JNES, please visit jbt.bank, or contact Andrea Shetterly at 717-865-4246.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA

ashetterly@jbt.bank

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.

2 West Market Street

Jonestown, PA 17038-0717

Phone: 717 -865-4246



