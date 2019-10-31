Blockchain Transaction System and Drone-Powered Precision Agriculture Highlight Celexus R&D

Arizona-based organization bringing secure transactions and data-driven quality assurance to nascent hemp market

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celexus, Inc. ( OTCQB: CXUS ) announced today its new research and development division. In conjunction with small businesses and entrepreneurs, the Arizona-based agriculture organization is developing proprietary software using blockchain algorithms specific to the complexities of hemp biomass transactions. Additional technology in development includes drone mapping, soil nutrition, and data analytics, among others.



To support its mission of growing a sustainable tomorrow, Celexus is investing in the technologies that will move agriculture, especially industrial hemp, into a growth market with far-reaching economic and environmental impact.

The current marketplace for industrial hemp plant material and biomass will be stimulated by increased trust between buyer and seller. Fears over misuse of confidential documents like certificates of analysis and proof of funds often delay or impede otherwise mutually beneficial transactions. Celexus technologies will speed this process using secure and efficient blockchain software to execute comprehensive tracking from farm to processing and through to the point of sale.

Modern farming operations use sophisticated decision support systems to ensure efficient use of resources and optimal yields in changing environments. Precision agriculture, or site-specific crop management, depends on specialized data driven by a number of inputs, such as multispectral drone imaging or combine-mounted sensors. Celexus has begun utilizing existing technology partnerships to develop proprietary data collection systems creating seamless, industry-specific analysis to its users in real time.

Industrial hemp contains high levels of a valuable chemical compound called cannabidiol (CBD). The psychoactive chemical in marijuana is called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and its potency ranges from about 5% to 30%. Industrial hemp, by definition, contains no more than 0.3% THC, and even this amount is shown to be blocked by hemp’s CBD content.

Many nutrient supplements and pesticides used in industrial hemp applications are based on conventional farming or the THC cannabis market, applicable mainly in hydroponic or coco-based growing mediums. While many strains of hemp can be grown in varied geographical environments, others need special care and nutrients to support all stages of growth. In response, Celexus is partnering with various companies, scientists and agricultural experts to determine the effects of current conventional nutrient solutions and develop a proprietary blend of organic nutrients both in powder and liquid forms.

Innovative leaders in the extraction of valuable oils like CBD are supplying America’s growing demand for pharmaceutical grade products in personal care, household, fitness, and beauty. Celexus technologies will provide these manufacturers the tools to scale quality products in the marketplace.

About Celexus

Celexus, Inc. is an acquisition, management and holding company for early-stage, high-growth businesses and technologies in the hemp industry.

With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, industrial hemp production became federally legal in the United States for the first time in nearly 50 years. Defined within the family of cannabis sativa as containing 0.3% or less tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - the psychoactive compound that defines marijuana - hemp’s myriad uses in the marketplace include biodegradable plastic, paper, textiles, and building materials. Industrial hemp can also produce cannabidiol (CBD), which initial studies have shown to provide numerous health benefits.

Celexus exists to bring to market the best, most valuable innovations in this burgeoning space. Inestimable markets exist in every stage of the industry, from farming, to transportation, to revolutionary technological advancements in medicine, genetics, and research, and Celexus is poised to be a leader in the development of numerous sectors along with strategic partners.

