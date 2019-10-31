Integer Holdings Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- ~ Strong net income growth: +$39 million GAAP(a), +14% adjusted ~

~ 2019 profit guidance increased, sales outlook unchanged ~

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights (compared to Third Quarter 2018)

Sales from continuing operations were $304 million, approximately flat to prior year.

GAAP income from continuing operations increased $39 million to $31 million (a) . Non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations increased $5 million to $40 million, an increase of 14%.

. Non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations increased $5 million to $40 million, an increase of 14%. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased $3 million to $69 million, an increase of 4%.

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations increased $1.18 per share to $0.92 per share (a) . Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations increased $0.14 per share to $1.20 per share, an increase of 13%.

. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations increased $0.14 per share to $1.20 per share, an increase of 13%. Paid down $36 million of debt, reducing total outstanding debt to $828 million, achieving a leverage ratio of 3.0 times adjusted EBITDA.

Revised 2019 Full Year Financial Guidance

Sales guidance unchanged at low-end of $1,265 million to $1,280 million, inclusive of fiscal year-end change.

Increased GAAP diluted EPS guidance to a range of $3.22 to $3.32. Increased non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS guidance to a range of $4.55 to $4.65.

Increased adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $282 million to $286 million.

“Integer delivered strong adjusted income growth in the third quarter, on flat sales, as our manufacturing excellence strategic imperative continues to deliver results,” said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer’s president and chief executive officer. “We expect a strong fourth quarter and have increased our full year profit outlook. Strong cash flow generation continued, which enabled debt leverage reduction to 3.0 times adjusted EBITDA. We continue to execute our strategy, including completing, in October, a bolt-on acquisition to add complex braiding capabilities for high-growth C&V markets.”

(a) Percent change is not considered meaningful due to a GAAP loss from continuing operations in 3Q18 versus a profit in 3Q19.

Discussion of Product Line Third Quarter 2019 Sales (compared to Third Quarter 2018)

Cardio & Vascular sales decreased 1% as the growth in peripheral vascular and structural heart was offset by an end of life electrophysiology program, which experienced the largest quarter decline to date.

Cardiac & Neuromodulation sales decreased 3% due to neuromodulation customer demand shift to the fourth quarter and flat cardiac rhythm management sales. Full year neuromodulation device commitments remain in place, per supply agreements.

Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical includes sales to the acquirer of our AS&O product line, Viant, under long-term supply agreements entered into as part of the divestiture. Sales increased 5% driven by an increase in the advanced surgical base products and new product launches in portable medical.

Electrochem sales increased 14% driven by energy market demand and favorable military order timing.

2019 Outlook(a)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP Non-GAAP(b) Continuing Operations: As Reported Growth Adjusted Growth Sales $1,265 to $1,280 4% to 5% $1,265 to $1,280 4% to 6% Income $106 to $110 125% to 134% $150 to $154 21% to 23% EBITDA N/A N/A $282 to $286 9% to 10% Earnings per Diluted Share $3.22 to $3.32 123% to 130% $4.55 to $4.65 20% to 22%

(a) Except as described below, further reconciliations by line item to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measure for Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (“EPS”), all from continuing operations, included in our “2019 Outlook” above, are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and visibility of the charges excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

(b) Adjusted Income and diluted EPS, both from continuing operations, for 2019 are expected to consist of GAAP income from continuing operations and diluted EPS from continuing operations, excluding items such as intangible amortization, certain legal expenses, reorganization and realignment costs, asset dispositions, severance, gains and losses on equity investments and loss on extinguishment of debt totaling approximately $56 million, pre-tax. The after-tax impact of these items is estimated to be approximately $44 million, or approximately $1.33 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is expected to consist of Adjusted income from continuing operations, excluding items such as depreciation, interest, stock-based compensation and taxes, which are expected to be approximately $132 million.

Summary of Financial and Product Line Results from Continuing Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended GAAP September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Change Organic

Growth(a) Medical Sales Cardio & Vascular $ 148,581 $ 150,230 (1.1 )% (0.7 )% Cardiac & Neuromodulation 106,533 109,620 (2.8 )% (2.8 )% Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical 34,310 32,789 4.6 % 4.7 % Total Medical Sales 289,424 292,639 (1.1 )% (0.9 )% Non-Medical Sales 14,163 12,449 13.8 % 13.8 % Total Sales $ 303,587 $ 305,088 (0.5 )% (0.3 )% Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 30,586 $ (8,303 ) NM Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.92 $ (0.26 ) NM Nine Months Ended GAAP September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Change Organic

Growth(a) Medical Sales Cardio & Vascular $ 451,552 $ 435,859 3.6 % 4.1 % Cardiac & Neuromodulation 337,932 334,471 1.0 % 1.0 % Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical 98,544 101,481 (2.9 )% (0.9 )% Total Medical Sales 888,028 871,811 1.9 % 2.3 % Non-Medical Sales 44,429 40,167 10.6 % 10.6 % Total Sales $ 932,457 $ 911,978 2.2 % 2.7 % Income from continuing operations $ 80,174 $ 27,837 188.0 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 2.43 $ 0.86 182.6 %

(a) Organic Growth for sales is a Non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes foreign currency exchange impact reported in other (income) loss, net and is primarily non-cash and includes the impact of the long-term supply agreements (“LSAs”) entered into between the Company and Viant as of the closing of the divestiture of the AS&O product line. These LSAs govern the sale of products supplied by Viant to the Company for further resale to customers and by the Company to Viant for further resale to customers. Refer to Table C at the end of this release for a reconciliation of these amounts.

NM Calculated amount not meaningful.

Three Months Ended Non-GAAP(a) September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Change Organic

Growth(b) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 69,444 $ 66,606 4.3 % 1.2 % Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 39,575 $ 34,850 13.6 % 8.5 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.20 $ 1.06 13.2 % 8.2 % Nine Months Ended Non-GAAP(a) September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 YTD Change Organic

Growth(b) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 210,497 $ 191,907 9.7 % 9.0 % Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 113,047 $ 90,013 25.6 % 24.2 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 3.42 $ 2.75 24.4 % 22.7 %

(a) Refer to Tables A and B at the end of this release for reconciliations of adjusted amounts to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures.

(b) Organic Growth for Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted income from continuing operations, and Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations are Non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the foreign currency exchange impact reported in other (income) loss, net and is primarily non-cash. Refer to Table D at the end of this release for a reconciliation of these amounts.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT to discuss these results. The scheduled conference call will be webcast live and is accessible through our website at investor.integer.net or by dialing (833) 236-5762 (U.S.) or (647) 689-4190 (outside U.S.) and the conference ID is 2991322. The call will be archived on the Company’s website. An earnings call slide presentation containing supplemental information about the Company’s results will be posted to our website at investor.integer.net prior to the conference call and will be referenced during the conference call.

About Integer™

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch™ Medical, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem™. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide adjusted sales, adjusted income, adjusted diluted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic growth rates, all from continuing operations. Adjusted income and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations consist of GAAP amounts adjusted for the following to the extent occurring during the period: (i) acquisition and integration related charges and expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets, (iii) facility consolidation, optimization, manufacturing transfer and system integration charges, (iv) asset write-down and disposition charges, (v) charges in connection with corporate realignments or a reduction in force, (vi) certain legal expenses, charges and gains, (vii) unusual or infrequently occurring items, (viii) gain (loss) on equity investments, (ix) extinguishment of debt charges, (x) the net impact of the LSAs entered into as of the closing of the divestiture of the AS&O product line, (xi) the income tax (benefit) related to these adjustments and (xii) certain tax items that are outside the normal provision for the period. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations are calculated by dividing adjusted income from continuing operations by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. EBITDA from continuing operations is calculated by adding back interest expense, GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, to income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations consists of EBITDA from continuing operations plus GAAP stock-based compensation and the same adjustments as listed above except for items (ii), (ix), (xi) and (xii).

Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of adjusted sales, all from continuing operations. To calculate organic sales growth rates, we convert current period sales from local currency to U.S. dollars using the previous period’s foreign currency exchange rates and exclude the amount of sales acquired/divested during the period from the current/previous period amounts, respectively. Adjusted sales from continuing operations consist of GAAP sales adjusted for item (x) above. Organic growth rates for adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses included in other (income) loss, net. We believe that the presentation of adjusted sales, adjusted income, adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic growth rates, all from continuing operations, provides important supplemental information to management and investors seeking to understand the financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

In addition to the performance measures identified above, we believe that leverage ratio provides a meaningful measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our activities, including the financing of acquisitions and debt repayments. We calculate leverage ratio as total principal amount of debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents divided by trailing 4 quarters adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to future sales, expenses, and profitability; our ability to execute our business strategy; projected capital expenditures; and other events, conditions or developments that will or may occur in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or “variations” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the following factors: our indebtedness, our inability to pay principal and interest on this outstanding indebtedness or to remain in compliance with financial and other covenants under our senior secured credit facilities, and the risk that this indebtedness limits our ability to invest in our business and overall financial flexibility; our dependence upon a limited number of customers; customer ordering patterns; product obsolescence; our inability to market current or future products; pricing pressure from customers; our ability to timely and successfully implement cost reduction and plant consolidation initiatives; our reliance on third-party suppliers for raw materials, products and subcomponents; fluctuating operating results; our inability to maintain high quality standards for our products; challenges to our intellectual property rights; product liability claims; product field actions or recalls; our inability to successfully consummate and integrate acquisitions and to realize synergies and benefits from these acquisitions and to operate these acquired businesses in accordance with expectations; our unsuccessful expansion into new markets; our failure to develop new products including system and device products; the timing, progress and ultimate success of pending regulatory actions and approvals; our inability to obtain licenses to key technology; regulatory changes, including health care reform, or consolidation in the healthcare industry; global economic factors including foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; the resolution of various legal actions brought against the Company; enactment related and ongoing impacts related to the Tax Reform Act, including the GILTI tax; and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time and are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Sales $ 303,587 $ 305,088 $ 932,457 $ 911,978 Cost of sales 210,201 213,165 653,477 637,758 Gross profit 93,386 91,923 278,980 274,220 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) 32,935 34,091 101,034 107,300 Research, development and engineering costs (RD&E) 11,729 12,234 34,720 38,445 Other operating expenses (OOE) 2,241 4,139 8,239 12,615 Total operating expenses 46,905 50,464 143,993 158,360 Operating income 46,481 41,459 134,987 115,860 Interest expense 12,337 54,526 39,779 85,355 (Gain) loss on equity investments, net (986 ) (291 ) 666 (5,545 ) Other (income) loss, net (369 ) 1,684 (921 ) 257 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 35,499 (14,460 ) 95,463 35,793 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,913 (6,157 ) 15,289 7,956 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 30,586 $ (8,303 ) $ 80,174 $ 27,837 Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations before taxes — 195,874 5,316 188,251 Provision for income taxes — 73,492 178 73,869 Income from discontinued operations $ — $ 122,382 $ 5,138 $ 114,382 Net income $ 30,586 $ 114,079 $ 85,312 $ 142,219 Basic earnings (loss) per share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.94 $ (0.26 ) $ 2.46 $ 0.87 Income from discontinued operations $ — $ 3.80 $ 0.16 $ 3.57 Basic earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 3.54 $ 2.62 $ 4.44 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.92 $ (0.26 ) $ 2.43 $ 0.86 Income from discontinued operations $ — $ 3.80 $ 0.16 $ 3.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 3.54 $ 2.58 $ 4.38 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 32,660 32,211 32,606 32,050 Diluted 33,068 32,211 33,019 32,451





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (in thousands) September 27,

2019 December 28,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,719 $ 25,569 Accounts receivable, net 216,671 185,501 Inventories 197,977 190,076 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,704 15,104 Total current assets 453,071 416,250 Property, plant and equipment, net 230,683 231,269 Goodwill 825,318 832,338 Other intangible assets, net 774,744 812,338 Deferred income taxes 4,070 3,937 Operating lease assets 43,670 — Other long-term assets 27,263 30,549 Total assets $ 2,358,819 $ 2,326,681 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 37,500 $ 37,500 Accounts payable 77,383 57,187 Income taxes payable 12,228 9,393 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 61,827 60,490 Total current liabilities 188,938 164,570 Long-term debt 790,420 888,007 Deferred income taxes 199,966 203,910 Operating lease liabilities 38,724 — Other long-term liabilities 12,193 9,701 Total liabilities 1,230,241 1,266,188 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 699,915 691,083 Treasury stock (10,373 ) (8,125 ) Retained earnings 429,234 344,498 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,769 33,004 Total stockholders’ equity 1,128,578 1,060,493 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,358,819 $ 2,326,681





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited(a) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 85,312 $ 142,219 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 57,397 68,447 Debt related charges included in interest expense 5,280 47,173 Stock-based compensation 6,894 7,684 Non-cash (gain) loss on equity investments 666 (1,043 ) Other non-cash gains (1,088 ) (771 ) Deferred income taxes (1,086 ) 66,953 Gain on sale of discontinued operations (4,974 ) (194,734 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (29,962 ) (4,805 ) Inventories (8,567 ) (19,688 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,829 ) 5,155 Accounts payable 17,760 10,488 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,988 ) (14,904 ) Income taxes payable 4,162 8,562 Net cash provided by operating activities 111,977 120,736 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (24,704 ) (33,340 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 5 1,366 Purchase of equity investments (417 ) (1,230 ) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations 4,734 582,359 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (20,382 ) 549,155 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments of long-term debt (97,125 ) (670,094 ) Proceeds from senior secured revolving line of credit 20,000 — Payments of senior secured revolving line of credit (25,000 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,654 11,757 Payment of debt issuance and redemption costs — (31,991 ) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock unit awards (2,961 ) (2,568 ) Net cash used in financing activities (102,432 ) (692,896 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (13 ) 1,790 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,850 ) (21,215 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 25,569 44,096 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 14,719 $ 22,881

(a) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited includes cash flows related to discontinued operations.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures from Continuing Operations

Table A: Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Diluted EPS Reconciliations

(in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 27, 2019 September 28, 2018 Pre-Tax Net of

Tax Per

Diluted

Share Pre-Tax Net of

Tax Per

Diluted

Share Income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 35,499 $ 30,586 $ 0.92 $ (14,460 ) $ (8,303 ) $ (0.26 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles(a) 9,782 7,750 0.23 9,896 7,830 0.24 Certain legal expenses (SG&A)(a)(b) 99 78 — 749 591 0.02 Strategic reorganization and alignment (OOE)(a)(c) 962 740 0.02 2,643 2,085 0.06 Manufacturing alignment to support growth (OOE)(a)(d) 515 366 0.01 877 657 0.02 Consolidation and optimization expenses (OOE)(a)(e) — — — 137 108 — Asset dispositions, severance and other (OOE)(a)(f) 764 604 0.02 482 412 0.01 Gain on equity investments, net(a) (986 ) (779 ) (0.02 ) (291 ) (230 ) (0.01 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt(a)(g) 291 230 0.01 40,654 32,117 0.98 Tax adjustments(h) — — — — (417 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 46,926 $ 39,575 $ 1.20 $ 40,687 $ 34,850 $ 1.06 Diluted weighted average shares for adjusted EPS(j) 33,068 32,899 Nine Months Ended September 27, 2019 September 28, 2018 Pre-Tax Net of

Tax Per

Diluted

Share Pre-Tax Net of

Tax Per

Diluted

Share Income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 95,463 $ 80,174 $ 2.43 $ 35,793 $ 27,837 $ 0.86 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles(a) 29,467 23,324 0.71 31,068 24,523 0.75 Certain legal expenses (SG&A)(a)(b) 2,175 1,718 0.05 1,546 1,221 0.04 Strategic reorganization and alignment (OOE)(a)(c) 4,352 3,377 0.10 8,424 6,662 0.20 Manufacturing alignment to support growth (OOE)(a)(d) 1,661 1,173 0.04 2,493 1,841 0.06 Consolidation and optimization expenses (OOE)(a)(e) — — — 698 553 0.02 Asset dispositions, severance and other (OOE)(a)(f) 2,226 1,756 0.05 1,000 776 0.02 (Gain) loss on equity investments, net(a) 666 526 0.02 (5,545 ) (4,381 ) (0.13 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt(a)(g) 1,265 999 0.03 42,128 33,281 1.02 LSA adjustments(a)(i) — — — (6,119 ) (4,834 ) (0.15 ) Tax adjustments(h) — — — — 2,534 0.08 Adjusted income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 137,275 $ 113,047 $ 3.42 $ 111,486 $ 90,013 $ 2.75 Diluted weighted average shares for adjusted EPS(j) 33,019 32,681

(a) The difference between pre-tax and net of tax amounts is the estimated tax impact related to the respective adjustment. Net of tax amounts are computed using a 21% U.S. tax rate, and the statutory tax rates in Mexico, Netherlands, Uruguay, Ireland and Switzerland, as adjusted for the existence of net operating losses (“NOLs”). Amortization of intangibles and other operating expense for 2018 were adjusted to reflect the estimated impact relating to our disallowed deduction of the GILTI tax, as described in footnote (h) below. Expenses that are not deductible for tax purposes (i.e. permanent tax differences) are added back at 100%.

(b) In 2013, we filed suit against AVX Corporation alleging they were infringing our intellectual property. Given the complexity and significant costs incurred pursuing this litigation, we are excluding these litigation expenses from adjusted amounts. This matter proceeded to trial during the first quarter of 2016 and again in the third quarter of 2017 that resulted in a jury awarding damages in the amount of $37.5 million. In March 2018, the court vacated that damage award and ordered a new trial on damages. In the January 2019 retrial on damages, the jury awarded damages in the amount of $22.2 million. To date, no gains have been recognized in connection with this litigation. The second and third quarters of 2019 also include costs associated with a legal matter to which we are a non-party witness.

(c) Amounts include expenses related to implementing our strategy that is designed to better align our resources in order to invest to grow, protect, preserve and to enhance the profitability of our portfolio of products, including focusing our investment in RD&E and manufacturing, improving our business processes and redirecting investments away from projects where the market does not justify the investment. During 2019 and 2018, we incurred charges related to this strategy, which primarily consisted of severance costs and fees for professional services.

(d) Includes expenses related to several initiatives designed to reduce costs, improve operating efficiencies and increase manufacturing capacity to accommodate growth. The plan involves the relocation of certain manufacturing operations and expansion of certain of our facilities.

(e) During 2018, we incurred costs primarily related to the closure of our Clarence, NY facility.

(f) Amounts include expenses related to other initiatives not described above, which relate primarily to integration and operational initiatives to reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies.

(g) Represents debt extinguishment charges in connection with pre-payments made on our Term Loan B Facility, which are included in interest expense.

(h) The tax adjustment for 2018 represents the estimated impact relating to our disallowed deduction of the GILTI tax, as mandated by the Tax Reform Act. This disallowed deduction of the GILTI tax (approximately 50% of the total GILTI tax) is due to the Company making use of its U.S. NOLs during 2018. This adjustment makes our adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations more comparable with other global companies that are not subject to this disallowed GILTI tax deduction and more comparable to the Company’s results following the full utilization of its U.S. NOLs.

(i) Reflects the net impact of the LSAs entered into as of the closing of the divestiture of the AS&O product line. These LSAs govern the sale of products supplied by Viant to the Company for further resale to customers and by the Company to Viant for further resale to customers.

(j) The diluted weighted average shares for adjusted EPS for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2018 includes potentially dilutive shares not included in the computation of diluted weighted average common shares for GAAP diluted EPS purposes because their effect would have been anti-dilutive.

Table B: EBITDA and Sales Reconciliations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 30,586 $ (8,303 ) $ 80,174 $ 27,837 Interest expense 12,337 54,526 39,779 85,355 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,913 (6,157 ) 15,289 7,956 Depreciation 9,080 9,960 27,930 29,929 Amortization of intangibles (excluding OOE) 9,782 9,896 29,467 31,068 EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) 66,698 59,922 192,639 182,145 Certain legal expenses 99 749 2,175 1,546 Stock-based compensation (excluding OOE) 1,392 2,087 6,778 7,265 Strategic reorganization and alignment 962 2,643 4,352 8,424 Manufacturing alignment to support growth 515 877 1,661 2,493 Consolidation and optimization expenses — 137 — 698 Asset dispositions, severance and other 764 482 2,226 1,000 (Gain) loss on equity investments, net (986 ) (291 ) 666 (5,545 ) LSA adjustments — — — (6,119 ) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

(Non-GAAP) $ 69,444 $ 66,606 $ 210,497 $ 191,907 Total Sales (GAAP) $ 303,587 $ 305,088 $ 932,457 $ 911,978 LSA adjustments — — — (2,003 ) Adjusted sales from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 303,587 $ 305,088 $ 932,457 $ 909,975 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.9 % 21.8 % 22.6 % 21.1 %



Table C: Organic Sales from Continuing Operations Growth Rate Reconciliation (% Change)

GAAP

Reported

Growth Impact of

LSAs(a) Impact of

Foreign

Currency(b) Non-GAAP

Organic

Growth QTD Change (3Q 2019 vs. 3Q 2018) Medical Sales Cardio & Vascular (1.1 )% — % 0.4 % (0.7 )% Cardiac & Neuromodulation (2.8 )% — — (2.8 )% Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical 4.6 % — % 0.1 % 4.7 % Total Medical Sales (1.1 )% — % 0.2 % (0.9 )% Non-Medical Sales 13.8 % — — 13.8 % Total Sales (0.5 )% — % 0.2 % (0.3 )% YTD Change (9M 2019 vs. 9M 2018) Medical Sales Cardio & Vascular 3.6 % — % 0.5 % 4.1 % Cardiac & Neuromodulation 1.0 % — — 1.0 % Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical (2.9 )% 2.0 % — % (0.9 )% Total Medical Sales 1.9 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 2.3 % Non-Medical Sales 10.6 % — — 10.6 % Total Sales 2.2 % 0.3 % 0.2 % 2.7 %

(a) Reflects the net impact of the LSAs entered into as of the closing of the divestiture of the AS&O product line.

(b) Third quarter and year-to-date 2019 GAAP sales were negatively impacted by $0.6 million and $2.2 million, respectively, due to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, primarily in our Cardio & Vascular product line.

Table D: Non-GAAP Organic Growth Rate Reconciliation (% Change)

GAAP

Reported

Growth(a) Impact of

Non-GAAP

Adjustment(b) Impact of

Foreign

Currency(c) Non-GAAP

Organic

Growth QTD Change (3Q 2019 vs. 3Q 2018) EBITDA from continuing operations 11.3% (7.0 )% (3.1 )% 1.2 % Income from continuing operations NM 13.6 % (5.1 )% 8.5 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations NM 13.2 % (5.0 )% 8.2 % YTD Change (9M 2019 vs. 9M 2018) EBITDA from continuing operations 5.8% 3.9 % (0.7 )% 9.0 % Income from continuing operations NM 25.6 % (1.4 )% 24.2 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations NM 24.4 % (1.7 )% 22.7 %

(a) EBITDA from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table B for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

(b) Represents the impact to our growth rate from our Non-GAAP adjustments. See Tables A and B for further detail on these items.

(c) Represents the impact to our growth rate due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates realized in income and reported in other (income) loss, net in the consolidated statements of operations.

NM Calculated amount not meaningful.

Table E: Supplemental Financial Items Affecting Cash Flow

(dollars in millions)

2019

Outlook 2018

Actual Capital Expenditures $50 - $55 $44 Depreciation and Amortization $75 - $85 $82 Stock-Based Compensation $10 - $12 $10 Other Operating Expense $10 - $13 $16 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 17.0% - 18.5% 18.5% Cash Tax Payments $25 - $30 $23



