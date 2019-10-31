Consolidated Communications Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

New capital allocation policy resulted in $26 million reduction in total debt in third quarter

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the "Company") reported results for the third quarter 2019 and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results and developments today at 10 a.m. ET.



Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary:

Revenue totaled $333.3 million

Net cash from operating activities was $85.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $131.0 million

Third Quarter 2019 Operational Summary:

Fiber connections for wireless carriers under contract increased 4 percent year over year

Ethernet revenues increased 4 percent year over year

Consumer broadband revenue grew more than 2 percent year over year

“We are executing on our capital allocation plan and have reduced our total debt during the quarter by $26 million,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer of Consolidated Communications. “We are intensely focused on achieving our deleveraging goal of less than 4.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA in advance of refinancing our unsecured debt by mid-2021.”

“We’re pleased to achieve another quarter of stable and consistent adjusted EBITDA and revenue,” added Udell. “And, we are particularly pleased with the performance of our carrier and consumer channels, both of which demonstrated growth in strategic areas. Our fiber connections to wireless carriers increased 4 percent year over year and consumer broadband revenue grew more than 2 percent compared to a year ago.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter

Revenues totaled $333.3 million, compared to $348.1 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decline of $14.8 million. After normalizing for the sale of the Virginia properties in July 2018, revenue declined $14.3 million or 4.1 percent for the quarter.



Commercial and carrier data and transport service revenue increased 1.3 percent or $1.1 million on a comparable basis from a year ago. Consumer broadband revenue increased 2.5 percent or $1.6 million compared to a year ago. Voice services revenue across all customer channels declined $8.8 million compared to a year ago. Subsidies decreased $1.2 million during the quarter, due to the final CAF step down in transitional revenues. Network access revenues declined $3.9 million compared to a year ago.



Income from operations increased to $23.5 million compared to $748,000 in the third quarter of 2018. The change was primarily due to operating expense reductions of $21.5 million offsetting revenue declines. The operating expense decline was largely due to reductions in salaries, benefits and restructuring and integration costs. Depreciation and amortization expense declined by $16.1 million primarily due to acquired assets with a short remaining useful life becoming fully depreciated.





Interest expense, net was $34.3 million, compared to $33.5 million for the same period last year. After giving effect to interest rate swap agreements, as of Sept. 30, our weighted average cost of debt was approximately 5.7 percent.





Cash distributions from the Company’s wireless partnerships totaled $10.9 million for the third quarter compared to $8.1 million for the prior year period.





Other income, net was $11.2 million, compared to $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2018, due to higher income from the Company’s minority interest in wireless partnerships.





On a GAAP basis, net income was $389,000, compared to a net loss of $14.8 million for the same period last year. GAAP net income per share was $0.0. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.06 in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss per share of ($0.09) in the third quarter of 2018.





Adjusted EBITDA was $131.0 million compared to $133.7 million in the third quarter last year.





The total net debt to last 12-month adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.39x, an improvement over the prior quarter primarily due to the retirement of over $23 million senior unsecured notes at par value, in addition to the scheduled principal payment on the term loan.





Capital expenditures remained elevated for the quarter totaling $64.6 million, due to seasonal construction, expenditures associated with hurricane restoration and increased consumer and broadband network investments.

Financial Guidance

The Company is affirming its previous 2019 full-year guidance for:

Cash interest expense in the range of $130 million to $135 million

Cash income taxes (1) in a range of $1 million to $3 million

in a range of $1 million to $3 million Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $520 million to $525 million

The Company is increasing its Capital expenditure guidance for 2019 from $210 million to $220 million to a range of $220 million to $225 million. This change reflects the estimates of final hurricane restoration costs and updated success-based capital. With insurance recoveries for storm damage, the modest increase in capital expenditures will not impact the Company’s ability to achieve its stated leverage targets.

(1) Cash income taxes primarily include local and state income taxes as federal income taxes will be shielded by existing net operating losses and the benefit of The Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017 tax reform legislation which was enacted in Dec. 2017.



Conference Call Information



Consolidated Communications will host a conference call and webcast today at 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT to discuss third quarter earnings and developments. The live webcast and replay can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.consolidated.com . The live conference call dial-in number is 1-877-374-3981, conference ID 5824024. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 7 and can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056, conference ID 5824024.



About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding “EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA” and “total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio” and “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and described in this section as not being in compliance with Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income. EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.

We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related “total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio” principally to put other non-GAAP measures in context and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others; this ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.

These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. Because adjusted EBITDA is a component of the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA, these measures are also subject to the material limitations discussed above. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.

We present the non-GAAP measure “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share” because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.

Safe Harbor

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand a company’s future prospects and make informed investment decisions. Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a number of factors related to our business, including economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas; various risks to the price and volatility of our common stock; changes in the valuation of pension plan assets; the substantial amount of debt and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; regulatory changes, including changes to subsidies, rapid development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the telecommunications industry; risks associated with our possible pursuit of acquisitions; system failures; cyber-attacks, information or security breaches or technology failure of ours or of a third party; losses of large customers or government contracts; risks associated with the rights-of-way for the network; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing telecommunications providers and the provision of telecommunications services; new or changing tax laws or regulations; telecommunications carriers disputing and/or avoiding their obligations to pay network access charges for use of our network; high costs of regulatory compliance; the competitive impact of legislation and regulatory changes in the telecommunications industry; and liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; and risks associated with discontinuing paying dividends on our common stock. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries to be different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this communication. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Company Contact

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications

Phone: (844)-909-CNSL (2675)

Jennifer.Spaude@consolidated.com





Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,178 $ 9,599 Accounts receivable, net 125,908 133,136 Income tax receivable 11,293 11,072 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,070 44,336 Total current assets 185,449 198,143 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,861,033 1,927,126 Investments 112,377 110,853 Goodwill 1,035,274 1,035,274 Customer relationships, net 180,378 228,959 Other intangible assets 10,650 11,483 Other assets 58,140 23,423 Total assets $ 3,443,301 $ 3,535,261 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,241 $ 32,502 Advance billings and customer deposits 48,122 47,724 Dividends payable - 27,579 Accrued compensation 58,397 64,459 Accrued interest 16,783 9,232 Accrued expense 74,969 71,650 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 27,869 30,468 Total current liabilities 258,381 283,614 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,285,177 2,303,585 Deferred income taxes 175,021 188,129 Pension and other post-retirement obligations 286,646 314,134 Other long-term liabilities 78,372 30,145 Total liabilities 3,083,597 3,119,607 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 72,076,069 and 71,187,301, shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 721 712 Additional paid-in capital 491,012 513,070 Accumulated deficit (65,229 ) (50,834 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (73,004 ) (53,212 ) Noncontrolling interest 6,204 5,918 Total shareholders' equity 359,704 415,654 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,443,301 $ 3,535,261







Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 333,326 $ 348,064 $ 1,005,507 $ 1,054,324 Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 146,636 152,942 438,735 457,216 Selling, general and administrative expenses 70,100 85,255 222,615 252,935 Depreciation and amortization 93,048 109,119 289,595 328,759 Income from operations 23,542 748 54,562 15,414 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net of interest income (34,250 ) (33,524 ) (103,270 ) (99,079 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 1,121 - 1,370 - Other income, net 11,180 8,968 27,510 29,842 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,593 (23,808 ) (19,828 ) (53,823 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,204 (8,993 ) (5,719 ) (17,250 ) Net income (loss) 389 (14,815 ) (14,109 ) (36,573 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 132 99 286 282 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 257 $ (14,914 ) $ (14,395 ) $ (36,855 ) Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $ - $ (0.21 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.53 )







Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 389 $ (14,815) $ (14,109) $ (36,573) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 93,048 109,119 289,595 328,759 Deferred income taxes 639 (2,807) 639 (2,805) Cash distributions from wireless partnerships less than earnings (349) (553) (1,561) (34) Non-cash, stock-based compensation 1,928 1,538 5,240 3,754 Amortization of deferred financing 1,240 1,187 3,679 3,522 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,121) - (1,370) - Other adjustments, net (4) 400 791 3,815 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (10,395) (24,404) (34,267) (36,402) Net cash provided by operating activities 85,375 69,665 248,637 264,036 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (64,575) (61,925) (184,343) (186,765) Proceeds from sale of assets 140 197 14,343 1,640 Proceeds from business dispositions - 20,999 - 20,999 Distributions from investments - - 329 233 Other - - (450) - Net cash used in investing activities (64,435) (40,729) (170,121) (163,893) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 45,000 60,587 152,000 136,587 Payment of finance lease obligations (2,932) (3,563) (9,743) (9,590) Payment on long-term debt (45,588) (65,174) (142,763) (156,350) Repurchase of senior notes (21,692) - (25,986) - Dividends on common stock - (27,602) (55,445) (82,621) Net cash used in financing activities (25,212) (35,752) (81,937) (111,974) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4,272) (6,816) (3,421) (11,831) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,450 10,642 9,599 15,657 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 6,178 $ 3,826 $ 6,178 $ 3,826







Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Commercial and carrier: Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $ 88,756 $ 87,633 $ 265,420 $ 261,261 Voice services 46,606 50,091 141,812 153,574 Other 11,828 13,906 40,394 40,006 147,190 151,630 447,626 454,841 Consumer: Broadband (VoIP and Data) 65,456 63,865 192,609 189,521 Video services 20,463 21,790 61,540 66,689 Voice services 45,487 50,757 136,601 154,435 131,406 136,412 390,750 410,645 Subsidies 18,025 19,189 54,318 65,423 Network access 34,211 38,147 105,000 115,200 Other products and services 2,494 2,686 7,813 8,215 Total operating revenue 333,326 348,064 1,005,507 1,054,324 Less operating revenues from divestitures - (466 ) - (3,337 ) $ 333,326 $ 347,598 $ 1,005,507 $ 1,050,987







Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Commercial and carrier: Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $ 88,756 $ 88,538 $ 88,126 $ 88,152 $ 87,633 Voice services 46,606 47,136 48,070 49,301 50,091 Other 11,828 13,390 15,176 16,389 13,906 147,190 149,064 151,372 153,842 151,630 Consumer: Broadband (VoIP and Data) 65,456 64,068 63,085 63,598 63,865 Video services 20,463 20,341 20,736 21,649 21,790 Voice services 45,487 45,235 45,879 47,597 50,757 131,406 129,644 129,700 132,844 136,412 Subsidies 18,025 18,134 18,159 17,948 19,189 Network access 34,211 34,198 36,591 37,382 38,147 Other products and services 2,494 2,492 2,827 2,734 2,686 Total operating revenue 333,326 333,532 338,649 344,750 348,064 Less operating revenues from divestitures - - - - (466 ) $ 333,326 $ 333,532 $ 338,649 $ 344,750 $ 347,598







Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Schedule of Adjusted EBITDA Calculation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 389 $ (14,815 ) $ (14,109 ) $ (36,573 ) Add (subtract): Income tax expense (benefit) 1,204 (8,993 ) (5,719 ) (17,250 ) Interest expense, net 34,250 33,524 103,270 99,079 Depreciation and amortization 93,048 109,119 289,595 328,759 EBITDA 128,891 118,835 373,037 374,015 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 1,141 12,413 13,840 23,047 Investment income (accrual basis) (11,254 ) (8,675 ) (30,605 ) (28,999 ) Investment distributions (cash basis) 10,905 8,121 28,823 28,815 Pension/OPEB expense 483 1,470 3,690 4,297 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,121 ) - (1,370 ) - Non-cash compensation (3) 1,928 1,538 5,240 3,754 Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,973 $ 133,702 $ 392,655 $ 404,929 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.







Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Range Low High Net loss $ (22 ) $ (12 ) Add (subtract): Income tax benefit (11 ) (6 ) Interest expense, net 138 133 Depreciation and amortization 390 385 EBITDA 495 500 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 12 12 Pension/OPEB expense 6 6 Non-cash compensation (3) 7 7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 520 $ 525 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash distributions less equity earnings from our investments, dividend income, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, gain on the extinguishment of debt and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA. To enhance the information in our outlook with respect to non-GAAP metrics, we are providing a range for certain GAAP measures that are components of the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics. The provision of these ranges is in no way meant to indicate that we are explicitly or implicitly providing an outlook on those GAAP components of the reconciliation. In order to reconcile the non-GAAP financial metric to GAAP, we have used ranges for the GAAP components that arithmetically add up to the non-GAAP financial metric. While we feel reasonably comfortable about the outlook for the non-GAAP financial metrics, we fully expect that the ranges used for the GAAP components will vary from actual results. We will consider our outlook of non-GAAP financial metrics to be accurate if the specific non-GAAP metric is met or exceeded, even if the GAAP components of the reconciliation are different from those provided in an earlier reconciliation.







Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, Summary of Outstanding Debt: 2019 Term loans, net of discount $5,955 $ 1,783,345 Revolving loan 45,000 Senior unsecured notes due 2022, net of discount $2,312 469,974 Finance leases 23,795 Total debt as of September 30, 2019 $ 2,322,114 Less deferred debt issuance costs (9,068 ) Less cash on hand (6,178 ) Total net debt as of September 30, 2019 $ 2,306,868 Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 $ 525,020 Total Net Debt to last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA 4.39x





Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 389 $ (14,815 ) $ (14,109 ) $ (36,573 ) Integration and severance related costs, net of tax 2,761 9,309 10,931 16,747 Storm costs (recoveries), net of tax - - (257 ) 1,723 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax (724 ) - (930 ) - Local switching support settlement, net of tax - - - (2,903 ) Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax (152 ) 438 78 2,367 Tax related to acquisition - 1,062 - 1,062 Divestiture related, tax (1) - 767 - 767 Change in deferred tax rate, federal tax reform - (4,397 ) - (4,397 ) Other, tax 639 - 639 - Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax 1,245 1,126 3,558 2,733 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 4,158 $ (6,510 ) $ (90 ) $ (18,474 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 70,813 70,598 70,813 70,598 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.06 $ (0.09 ) $ - $ (0.26 ) Notes: (1) Includes sale of Virginia properties on July 31, 2018. Calculations above assume a 35.4% and 26.8% effective tax rate for the three months ended and 32.1% and 27.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, % Change September 30, % Change 2019 2019 in Qtr 2018 YOY Voice Connections 854,430 873,269 (2.2%) 921,896 (7.3%) Data and Internet Connections 784,151 783,008 0.1% 781,912 0.3% Video Connections 86,446 89,531 (3.4%) 95,889 (9.8%) Business and Broadband as % of total revenue (1) 75.6% 76.2% (0.8%) 75.2% 0.5% Fiber route network miles (long-haul and metro) 37,359 37,167 0.5% 36,814 1.5% On-net buildings 11,732 11,164 5.1% 10,041 16.8% Consumer Customers 602,482 609,876 (1.2%) 641,845 (6.1%) Consumer ARPU $72.70 $70.86 2.6% $70.70 2.8% Notes: (1) Business and Broadband revenue % includes: commercial/carrier, equipment sales and service, directory, consumer broadband and special access.



