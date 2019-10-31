Predictive Technologies Group Engages LifeSci Partners as Communications Partner

LifeSci to develop and execute comprehensive public relations and investor relations programs

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQX: PRED) (“Predictive” or “The Company”), a leader in the development of genetic and molecular diagnostics and companion therapeutics, announced that it has engaged with LifeSci Partners (“LifeSci”) to increase awareness of the company’s brand and clinical programs.



“We are excited to work with LifeSci to inform the public and the investment community about our innovative data analytics that help physicians identify and combat diseases using our unique treatments and therapeutics,” said Bradley C. Robinson, president and chief executive officer of Predictive. “LifeSci’s expertise in investor relations and public relations, as well as their decades of experience in capital markets, media relations and scientific research have made them the perfect communications partner for our company as we work to grow our business and reach new audiences.”

LifeSci is a leading provider of strategic consulting services in the areas of investor relations, public relations, corporate communications, executive search and capital markets advisory. LifeSci Advisors, LLC and LifeSci Public Relations will provide Predictive with integrated communications services through strategic messaging, investor and media outreach, social and digital media efforts.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize and personalize precision patient care. The Company’s entities harness predictive gene-based analytics to develop genetic and molecular diagnostic tests, as well as companion therapeutics, in order to support a patient from diagnosis through treatment. The Companies’ tests and products empower clinicians to provide their patients with the highest level of care. Predictive’s subsidiaries include Predictive Laboratories, Predictive Biotech and Predictive Therapeutics. For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com .

About LifeSci Advisors

LifeSci Advisors is a division of LifeSci Partners (www.lifescipartners.com), a leading provider of consulting services for life sciences clients in the areas of investor relations, public relations, corporate communications, executive search, strategic partnering and capital markets advisory. LifeSci combines deep domain expertise and decades of experience in capital markets and communications with a global network to deliver unparalleled services to clients. LifeSci Advisors is the largest investor relations consultancy in the life sciences industry, founded to provide companies with a multi-faceted approach to investor communications and outreach. LifeSci Advisor’s team of financial services and investor relations specialists synergistically pair with LifeSci Public Relations’ team of MDs and PhDs, positioning the firm to best communicate its clients’ scientific, R&D, regulatory and commercial strategies to diverse audiences. LifeSci Partners’ addition of executive search, strategic partnering and capital markets advisory capabilities provides fully integrated business solutions for life sciences clients across all stages of development.

Forward-Looking Statements:

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

