RTI Surgical® Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Growth Driven By the Addition of coflex® Interlaminar Stabilization® Device and Solid Contribution from OEM Franchise



DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, reported operating results for the third quarter of 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Revenue of $76.1 million, up 10.2% compared to the third quarter of 2018

Net Loss of $4.9 million, or $0.06 per common share, inclusive of $5.3 million of non-recurring costs

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million, or 9.3% of revenue

Revenue and EBITDA guidance updated to reflect current business progress

“RTI Surgical increased revenue by 10 percent in the third quarter of 2019 driven by the addition of coflex and strong performance in our OEM franchise, partially offset by lower than expected revenue contribution from our global spine business,” said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. “We remain confident in our long-term strategy and our ability to drive growth in the business.

Farhat continued, “We see early evidence of progress on the implementation of our commercial operating system to drive adoption of our Novel Therapies. We are dedicating resources and focus to rapidly develop and introduce new products for Established Therapies. We remain committed to our efforts to accelerate growth in our global spine business as we continue to invest in differentiation and scale. We are confident our efforts will result in a return to growth in this business in 2020.”

Third Quarter 2019

RTI’s worldwide revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $76.1 million, an increase of $7.1 million, or 10.2% compared with $69.1 million during the same period in the prior year. The third quarter 2019 revenue included $8.2 million global contribution from the acquisition of Paradigm Spine closed on March 9, 2019. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was $41.5 million, or 54.5% of revenues, a 10.2% increase compared to $37.7 million, or 54.5% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 included a $2.1 million charge for the purchase accounting step-up of coflex inventory. Gross profit adjusted for the impact of non-recurring charges was 57.3% of revenue for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 54.5% of revenue for the prior year quarter.

During the third quarter of 2019, RTI incurred $3.2 million in non-recurring pre-tax acquisition and integration costs related primarily to activities to reduce complexity and accelerate growth.

Net loss applicable to common shares was $4.9 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share in the third quarter of 2019, compared to net income applicable to common shares of $2.9 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted common share in the third quarter of 2018. As outlined in the reconciliation tables that follow, excluding the impact of non-recurring charges, adjusted net loss applicable to common shares was $1.0 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted common share in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), for the third quarter of 2019 was $7.1 million, or 9.3% of revenues, compared with $9.1 million, or 13.1% of revenues for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by incremental operating costs from the acquisition of Paradigm Spine completed in early March of 2019.

Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Based on our recent financial results and current business outlook, the Company has adjusted financial guidance for 2019:

The Company expects full year revenues in the range of $305 million to $310 million, a reduction from the previous range of $325 million to $335 million; and

The Company expects full year Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $30 million to $34 million, compared with the previous range of $36 million to $40 million.

Conference Call

RTI will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET today. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 383-7419 (U.S.) or (760) 666-3754 (International), using conference ID 3768247. The webcast can be accessed through the investor section of RTI’s website at www.rtix.com/investors. A replay of the conference call will be available on RTI’s website for one month following the call.

About RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports medicine, plastic surgery, spine, orthopedic and trauma procedures and are distributed in over 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For more information, please visit www.rtix.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include statements regarding the impact of operational priorities on costs and their impact on RTI’s financial performance, RTI’s ability to meet its financial and other commitments, the implementation of RTI’s strategic initiatives, RTI’s ability to expand the number of patients it is able to serve, the impact of the transition from map3® to ViBone®, our growth strategy in spine, the expected integration of, and potential financial impact from various acquisitions, the success of our new product development and commercialization efforts, anticipated financial results, growth rates, future operational improvements, fiscal 2019 guidance and underlying assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions including RTI’s ability to effectively manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from RTI, general economic conditions, as well as those within RTI’s industry, RTI’s ability to integrate acquisitions into existing operations, and numerous other factors and risks identified in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the Company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the Company or the SEC or by visiting RTI's website at www.rtix.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR CONTACT:

Molly Poarch

mpoarch@rtix.com

+1 224 287 2661





RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 76,129 $ 69,064 $ 228,177 $ 209,639 Costs of processing and distribution 34,642 31,409 103,941 108,262 Gross profit 41,487 37,655 124,236 101,377 Expenses: Marketing, general and administrative 37,107 29,671 107,983 87,326 Research and development 4,271 3,606 12,475 10,297 Severance and restructuring costs - 824 - 1,708 Gain on acquisition contingency - - (1,590 ) - Asset impairment and abandonments - 104 15 4,748 Acquisition and integration expenses 3,209 1,941 14,119 2,741 Cardiothoracic closure business divestiture contingency consideration - (3,000 ) - (3,000 ) Total operating expenses 44,587 33,146 133,002 103,820 Operating (loss) income (3,100 ) 4,509 (8,766 ) (2,443 ) Total other expense - net (3,792 ) (598 ) (8,924 ) (2,524 ) (Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense) (6,892 ) 3,911 (17,690 ) (4,967 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 2,040 (807 ) 4,495 1,646 Net (loss) income (4,852 ) 3,104 (13,195 ) (3,321 ) Convertible preferred dividend - (173 ) - (2,120 ) Net (loss) income applicable to common shares $ (4,852 ) $ 2,931 $ (13,195 ) $ (5,441 ) Net (loss) income per common share - basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.09 ) Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 75,194,036 63,495,952 72,007,860 63,517,958 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 75,194,036 79,284,315 72,007,860 63,517,958







RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Revenues to Adjusted Gross Profit (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 76,129 $ 69,064 $ 228,177 $ 209,639 Costs of processing and distribution 34,642 31,409 103,941 108,262 Gross profit, as reported 41,487 37,655 124,236 101,377 Inventory write-off - - - 7,582 Inventory purchase price adjustment 2,100 - 5,036 456 Non-GAAP gross profit, adjusted $ 43,587 $ 37,655 $ 129,272 $ 109,415 Non-GAAP gross profit percentage, adjusted 57.3% 54.5% 56.7% 52.2%







RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss Applicable to Commons Shares to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income applicable to common shares $ (4,852) $ 2,931 $ (13,195) $ (5,441) Interest expense, net 3,714 597 8,796 2,192 Provision for income taxes (2,040) 807 (4,495) (1,646) Depreciation 2,898 2,577 8,437 7,824 Amortization of intangible assets 1,024 1,149 2,976 2,970 EBITDA 744 8,061 2,519 5,899 Reconciling items impacting EBITDA Preferred dividend - 0 173 - 0 2,120 Non-cash stock based compensation 969 1,080 3,399 3,650 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 78 1 128 23 Other reconciling items *

Inventory write-off - 0 - 0 - 0 7,582 Inventory purchase price adjustment 2,100 - 0 5,036 456 Severance and restructuring costs - 0 824 - 0 1,708 Gain on acquisition contingency - 0 - 0 (1,590) - 0 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 0 - 0 - 0 309 Asset impairment and abandonments - 0 - 0 - 0 4,515 Acquisition and integration expenses 3,209 1,941 14,119 2,741 Cardiothoracic closure business divestiture contingency consideration - 0 (3,000) - 0 (3,000) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,100 $ 9,080 $ 23,611 $ 26,003 Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenues 9.3% 13.1% 10.3% 12.4% *See explanations in Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section later in this release.







RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shares and Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share (Unaudited, in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net Net Income (Loss) Amount Income (Loss) Amount Applicable to Per Diluted Applicable to Per Diluted Common Shares Share Common Shares Share As reported $ (4,852 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 2,931 $ 0.04 Severance and restructuring costs - - 824 0.01 Inventory purchase price adjustment 2,100 0.03 - - Acquisition and integration expenses 3,209 0.04 1,941 0.02 Cardiothoracic closure business divestiture contingency consideration - - (3,000 ) (0.04 ) Tax effect on new tax legislation - - (650 ) (0.01 ) Tax effect on adjustments (1,505 ) (0.02 ) - - Adjusted * $ (1,048 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 2,046 $ 0.03 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net Net Income (Loss) Amount Income (Loss) Amount Applicable to Per Diluted Applicable to Per Diluted Common Shares Share Common Shares Share As reported $ (13,195 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (5,441 ) $ (0.09 ) Severance and restructuring costs - - 1,708 0.03 Asset impairment and abandonments - - 4,515 0.07 Gain on acquisition contingency (1,590 ) (0.02 ) - - Inventory purchase price adjustment 5,036 0.06 456 0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 309 0.00 Inventory write-off - - 7,582 0.12 Acquisition and integration expenses 14,119 0.16 2,741 0.04 Cardiothoracic closure business divestiture contingency consideration - - (3,000 ) (0.05 ) Tax effect on new tax legislation - - (650 ) (0.01 ) Tax effect on adjustments (4,201 ) (0.05 ) (3,654 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted * $ 169 $ 0.00 $ 4,566 $ 0.07 * See explanations in Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section later in this release. Amount Per Diluted Share may not foot due to rounding.









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain amounts, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares. The calculation of the tax effect on the adjustments between GAAP net loss applicable to common shares and non-GAAP net income applicable to common shares is based upon our estimated annual GAAP tax rate, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP net loss applicable to common shares in calculating Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares-Diluted. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is included in the tables listed above.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that management excluded as part of the non-GAAP measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. Management removes the amount of these costs including the tax effect on the adjustments from our operating results to supplement a comparison to our past operating performance.

Severance and restructuring costs – These costs relate to the reduction of our organizational structure, primarily driven by simplification of our international operating infrastructure, specifically our distribution model.

Gain on acquisition contingency – The gain on acquisition contingency relates to an adjustment to our estimate of obligation for future milestone payments on the Zyga acquisition.

Asset impairment and abandonments – This adjustment represents an asset impairment and abandonments related to the suspension of the map3® implant.

Acquisition and integration expenses – These costs relate to acquisition and integration expenses due to the purchase of Paradigm and Zyga in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Inventory write-off – These costs relate to an inventory write-off due to the rationalization of our international distribution infrastructure.

Inventory purchase price adjustment – These costs relate to the purchase price effects of acquired Paradigm and Zyga, respectively, inventory that was sold during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Loss on extinguishment of debt – This adjustment represents costs relating to refinancing our debt.

Cardiothoracic closure business divestiture contingency consideration – This adjustment represents the remaining cash contingency consideration received from the sale of substantially all of the assets of our Cardiothoracic closure business to A&E Advanced Closure Systems, LLC (a subsidiary of A&E Medical Corporation).

Tax effect on new tax legislation – This adjustment represents charges relating to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax legislation which was enacted on December 22, 2017.

Material Limitations Associated with the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares should not be considered in isolation, or as a replacement for GAAP measures.

Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Investors

The Company believes that presenting EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares in addition to the related GAAP measures provide investors greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial decision-making. The Company further believes that providing this information better enables the Company’s investors to understand the Company’s overall core performance and to evaluate the methodology used by management to assess and measure such performance.





RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Revenues (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Spine $ 23,661 $ 20,741 $ 70,337 $ 58,938 Sports 12,704 12,271 40,507 39,896 OEM 32,341 30,092 93,815 91,382 International 7,423 5,960 23,518 19,423 Total revenues $ 76,129 $ 69,064 $ 228,177 $ 209,639







RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash $ 2,950 $ 10,949 Accounts receivable - net 56,556 48,351 Inventories - net 130,913 107,471 Prepaid and other assets 8,631 8,791 Total current assets 199,050 175,562 Non-current inventories - net 18,345 - 0 Property, plant and equipment - net 81,206 77,954 Goodwill 236,547 59,798 Other assets - net 52,583 47,872 Total assets $ 587,731 $ 361,186 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 17,800 $ 26,309 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,815 29,591 Total current liabilities 51,615 55,900 Deferred revenue 1,134 744 Long-term liabilities 235,127 54,692 Total liabilities 287,876 111,336 Preferred stock 66,364 66,226 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 492,520 428,338 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,390 ) (7,270 ) Accumulated deficit (250,639 ) (237,444 ) Total stockholders' equity 233,491 183,624 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 587,731 $ 361,186







RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,195 ) $ (3,321 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 11,413 10,794 Stock-based compensation 3,399 3,650 Amortization of deferred revenue (3,772 ) (3,652 ) Other items to reconcile to net cash used in operating activities (10,554 ) 6,536 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (12,709 ) 14,007 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,882 ) (7,106 ) Patent and acquired intangible asset costs (1,786 ) (2,798 ) Acquisition of Zyga Technology - (21,000 ) Acquisition of Paradigm Spine (99,692 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (112,360 ) (30,904 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term obligations 118,000 74,425 Payments of debt issuance costs (729 ) - Payments on long-term obligations (500 ) (71,171 ) Other financing activities 395 1,299 Net cash provided by financing activities 117,166 4,553 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (96 ) (15 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,999 ) (12,359 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 10,949 22,381 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,950 $ 10,022











