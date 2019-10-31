SunCity Advising Joins Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce

San Diego digital marketing agency continues service area expansion by joining Carlsbad business community

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunCity Advising , San Diego digital marketing agency , announced today that they are now members of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. Joining this business community enables SunCity Advising to continue building it’s network of clients and partners throughout California. The Carlsbad Chamber connects a long-standing local business community with an agency experiencing double-digit growth on an annual basis.For 96 years, the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce has support business and the community by representing business before government, building a strong local economy and promoting Carlsbad. The Chamber now represents more than 1,700 businesses employing approximately 35,000 people.SunCity Advising joins this growing group of local businesses to further develop business relationships, create local business partnerships and become more active in the Carlsbad community. “Our team is excited to take part in the many great events, community meetings and chamber committees to make an impact in the Carlsbad community.” said Ivan Reed, CEO & Founder, SunCIty Advising.SunCity Advising will be joining the Business Resource Committee on Tuesday morning, November 5, to discuss best practices and opportunities with regards to digital marketing topics like Carlsbad SEO and sales strategy.About SunCity AdvisingFounded in 2011, SunCity Advising is a small and medium-sized business (SMB) oriented marketing firm committed to strategic planning, quality asset production and data-driven analytics. We set out as a start-up consulting firm from the USD MBA program assisting businesses with business plans, pitch decks and growth strategies. We quickly realized that many of our clients were in desperate need of marketing and SEO services in various highly competitive industries and markets.From there, we developed a strategy to help the SMB community grow by developing a hands-on management approach to marketing and sales channel development in the Southern California region. We found that while many clients understood SEO and digital marketing, they did not have the tools or capabilities to derive any ROI or marketing assets from their marketing efforts. Acquiring quality tangible marketing assets require SEO industry expertise and a team dedicated to community outreach, research, and content output.SunCity Advising is excited to remain very active with the University of San Diego community through guest lectures, student organizations and the hiring of top business students in marketing and finance. Our team of USD MBA graduates and current business students highlights our commitment to data-driven SEO strategy and forward-thinking marketing initiatives. We are a retention-based firm, obsessed with quality, data-driven results, and continuous service improvement. Find out why we've never lost a client!



