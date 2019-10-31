SIMPLIFY LAUNCHES “HOLIDAY MEMORIES” COLLECTION

Designer Tammy Burger’s new bath, body and candle collection is made with luxurious skin loving oils, butters and eco-friendly waxes.

BINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soaper and chandler, Tammy Burger, from Simplify is releasing the brand new “Holiday Memories” collection. Each product is handcrafted by Tammy herself and will be released November 1.Simplify is known for helping women keep their skin beautiful with simple but luxurious products, which feature rich oils and sumptuous butters. Coconut and soy waxes comprise most of the candles from Simplify. These waxes are easily renewable and burn clean.For the first time, Simplify has created an entire line of soap, sugar scrubs and candles for the holidays. The new Holiday Memories collection is scheduled to go live November 1. The collection will be sold in SimplifyProducts Etsy Shop, where the limited collection is anticipated to sell out by the end of the season.The collection is designed to showcase fragrances that make women feel as though they were in holidays of the past or that allow them to create new ones to reminisce about in years to come. Some of the fragrances you will experience include Mulberry Mistletoe and Poached Pear.Tammy is excited to welcome her fans to the handmade products that they have been requesting.For more information about Holiday Memories or for an interview with Tammy Burger, please write to Tammy@Simplifyproducts.comMedia high-res photos available upon request.About SimplifyTammy started designing bath and body products after she was faced with a very real problem. Dry Skin. After many years of creating bath and body products by hand, Tammy’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the local handcrafted soap industry.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.