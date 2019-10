Chevron Announces 3Q 2019 Quarterly Dividend

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 – The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and nineteen cents ($1.19) per share, payable December 10, 2019, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business November 18, 2019.

