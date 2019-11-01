The Dwight Schools — Innovator in Global Education — Appoint Henning Fries as Chief Operating Officer

Henning Fries Joins The Dwight Schools as Chief Operating Officer

Former CEO of Bloom Education Brings 30 Years of Business Expertise to Global Network of Pioneering IB Schools

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dwight Schools, a global network of leading independent International Baccalaureate (IB) Schools with campuses in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, and online, announce the appointment of Henning Fries as Chief Operating Officer. In this new executive management role, Mr. Fries will advance and harmonize quality operations across all Dwight campuses. In addition, he will join the Board of Governors of Dwight School Dubai.As former CEO of Bloom Education, the specialist education division of Bloom Holding operating world-class schools in the UAE, Mr. Fries played an instrumental role in the development of Dwight School Dubai, which opened in 2018. Bloom and Dwight joined forces to launch Dwight’s first campus in the Middle East, bringing an unsurpassed level of excellence and innovation in international education to both the city and larger UAE region.“We are delighted that Henning is joining our Dwight family of schools, adding his 30 years of global experience and strategic thinking demonstrated during our collaboration in Dubai, to our executive team of educators and administrators,” said Stephen Spahn , Chancellor of The Dwight Schools, and the longest-serving head of an independent school in the U.S. “Henning shares our deep commitment to excellence, innovation, and our mission of igniting the spark of genius in every child, which empowers students to pursue their passions and become innovative global leaders who can help make our world a better place.”A results-oriented executive, Mr. Fries has led large multicultural teams in Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East in the private education and hospitality industries, which included such major organizations as InterContinental, Mandarin Oriental, Fairmont, and Starwood. As CEO of Bloom Education, he formed five state-of-the-art schools in the UAE with Dwight, Brighton College, and MindChamps. Mr. Fries earned a Diploma in Hotel Management from the Hotel School SBC in Germany and an MBA from Henley Business School in the UK.“While working alongside Dwight for the past three years to open its first campus in the Middle East, I had the pleasure of seeing first-hand how truly unique and exceptional the school is,” said Mr. Fries. “There are only a few organizations where the proclaimed ethos is actually ‘lived,’ which is the case with Dwight. The development and well-being of students lie at the center of absolutely everything Dwight does. I look forward to being part of an inspiring journey to bring a world-class Dwight education to as many children as possible.”# # #More About Dwight: Dwight School, founded in 1872, is a leading independent IB World School located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side dedicated to igniting the spark of genius in every child. The first school in the Americas to offer the comprehensive IB curriculum from preschool-grade 12, Dwight in New York was also the first independent school in the U.S. to create an international campus abroad in London in 1972. Today, the Dwight global network of IB Schools also includes campuses in Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, and in the cloud through Dwight Global Online School , which extends a Dwight education to students everywhere. Graduates of The Dwight Schools attend leading colleges and universities worldwide, including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, MIT, Stanford, Columbia, Dartmouth, Cornell, NYU, Oxford, St. Andrew’s, and the University of Edinburgh, just to name a few.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.