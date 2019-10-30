Accredited Local Business Clean Air Houston Pro Offers Professional Services Through Licensed Experts

Clean Air Houston Pro recently announced that their team only consists of licensed and insured professionals.

HOUSTON , UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the time of zeroing on a professional or a Houston air duct cleaning business, homeowners often forget to keep an eye about how much of recognition the professional or the firm has got. However, Clean Air Houston Pro, an accredited local business that has been rendering stellar services for quite a few years now, has recently stepped up their game to earn the trust of their clients. The owners of the vent cleaning Houston business organization recently assembled at a press conference to announce that they only deliver their services through licensed and fully insured experts.

“A number of so called affordable duct cleaning Houston service providers are individual service providers. It might be a little tricky for the homeowners when it comes to relying on them, but as long as they carry the necessary licensing and certification papers, clients can be relieved. Unlike unprofessional duct cleaning service providers that often misguide clients and can sometime dupe clients by presenting fake documents, we now offer our services through licensed and insured professionals only”, said Ben Shalom, the marketing head of Clean Air Houston Pro.

“Verification of the licences is something that many homeowners generally do not bother to do. People don’t really check whether the person who is coming is a criminal or a crook. It is undoubtedly a tad tricky to find who is genuine and who is not. We are committed to furnishing copies of all the licenses and insurance documents if need be. We want to be as transparent as it could be”, he added.

The carpet cleaning Houston business has come a long way since its inception. The company, which started out as a family-run local business, has gradually spread its wings to become a full-service cleaning and maintenance company in the region. The CEO of the company, who was present at a press event, shared the company’s future plans. “We want to earn the trust of clients and increase our customer retention rate. Although we are now offering air duct cleaning Houston services, we will gradually offer our services in other major cities across Texas.”

About the Company

Clean Air Houston Pro is a reputable vent cleaning and duct cleaning service provider from Houston.

For more information, visit https://cleanairhoustonpro.com/

Phone: (832) 368-9937

Full Address: 3306 Inverness Path Lane, Houston, TX 77053







