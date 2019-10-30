Linode Continues To Simplify Cloud Computing, Launches Object Storage

The Largest Independent Open Cloud Provider

We built Linode Object Storage to make storing unstructured data as easy as clicking a button” — Will Smith, Principal Developer

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, October 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linode, the world’s largest independent open cloud provider, today announced a new Object Storage product, giving developers a simpler, more efficient way to store and access unstructured data in the cloud.Linode Object Storage continues the company’s mission to accelerate innovation by making cloud computing simpler, more affordable, and accessible to all. Developers can provision and manage Linode Object Storage directly from the developer-friendly Linode Cloud Manager. The S3-compatible storage solution eliminates the need for companies to manage their own custom infrastructure, allowing them to store thousands of objects across a cluster of Linode servers for high availability and durability, while enjoying the industry’s best price to performance ratio as their data grows.“Data continues to expand at an incredible rate and shows no signs of letting up,” said Will Smith, principal developer at Linode. “As it expands, the type of data companies are challenged to manage becomes more complex, more costly, and, ultimately, more critical to the success of their business. We built Linode Object Storage to alleviate that complexity and cost by making storing that data as easy as clicking a button.”More than 40 zettabytes of data are expected to be generated by 2020, according to analyst firm IDC. 80 percent of that data will be unstructured, emanating from the billions of devices we carry and use every day and the tens of billions of endpoints that fuel the ever-expanding Internet of things.The challenges of managing unstructured data are one of the reasons developers have embraced object storage for data that doesn’t change often, such as image hosting and static websites, to more advanced, data-intensive uses like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Because all objects are stored in a flat, scalable manner replicated across multiple servers, object storage solutions like Linode Object Storage, scale more easily than traditional block-based storage which acts like a hard drive and requires attachment to a host server.Linode Object Storage is available today. Existing customers will see the new feature when they log into their Cloud Manager. To celebrate the launch of Linode Object Storage, the company is giving new customers free credit for four months of cloud service when they use the code OBJECT20 during sign up.For more information and to see additional object storage use cases, check out Linode’s helpful documentation at https://www.linode.com/docs/platform/object-storage/object-storage-use-cases/ About LinodeLinode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent open cloud provider in the world. Headquartered in Philadelphia’s Old City, the company empowers over 800,000 developers, startups and businesses across its global network of 10 data centers. For more information, visit https://www.linode.com or follow @linode on Twitter.# # #



