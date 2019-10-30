Overstock.com Recognized as Innovative Industry Leader with First-Ever Torchie Award

/EIN News/ -- Braze honors Overstock.com at Long-Term Relationships (LTR) Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com Retail (NASDAQ:OSTK) was recently honored by Braze as an industry leader and innovator at the inaugural Torchie awards. The award, which was presented at the Long-Term Relationship conference on October 29, follows a series of announcements of Overstock’s cutting-edge, real-time personalization technology.

Recently, Overstock announced its development of a marketing technology infrastructure driven by machine learning that enables real-time personalization. By utilizing this technology between channels like email and Overstock’s retail site, the company can create a custom narrative for each customer that shows personalized content based on the user’s behavior and interactions with its platforms.

“Braze has been a wonderful partner as we’ve sought to expand our marketing technology and develop a cutting-edge personalization platform,” said JP Knab, Chief Marketing Officer for Overstock Retail. “I’m proud of the work our team has developed and look forward to the continued innovation to come. Congrats to the team on such an accomplishment and on the Torchie!”

Named after the Braze mascot, Torchie, the awards recognize brands and individuals who have gone above and beyond when it comes to leveraging technology and forward-looking strategies to better engage and serve their audiences. The Torchies were awarded at this year’s Long-Term Relationships conference on October 29-30, 2019, in New York City.

For more information on Overstock’s innovations and news, visit overstock.com/newsroom .

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary developing and accelerating blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com .

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact including but not limited to our expectations regarding personalization technology. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019, and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

SOURCE: Overstock.com, Inc.

Contact: PR@overstock.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.