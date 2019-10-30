Aviara Boats Expands Lineup with Larger AV36

Luxury Day Boat Brand Releases Second Vessel in Introductory Year

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviara Boats expands options for luxury day boat owners with today’s announcement of its follow-up model, the AV36, at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Its second model launch within a year, the AV36 is a 36-foot luxury bowrider that takes Aviara’s progressive luxury to a grander scale, elevating owners’ endless days on the water.



“Aviara has quickly matured into a family of boats with the new AV36. We’re not just an entrant in the premium luxury day boat category, we’re a player that is dedicated to the future success of this brand,” said Matt McDevitt, Vice President of Global Sales for MasterCraft Boat Company. “A keen understanding of this consumer allowed our engineers to take essence of our AV32 and enhance the entertainment, comfort and performance features in an even larger vessel.”

Aviara Boats create a flawless open water experience rooted in precision control, guest entertainment and premium, modern comfort for all-day luxury. The AV36’s aesthetic maintains Aviara’s clean, striking shape with an interior that exudes European styling and a more spacious cabin that extends day adventures through the night. The AV36’s open deck layout offers a comfortable seating arrangement with unique transom barstool-style seating and stepped transom aft seating. The AV36 can be optioned with a larger gourmet wet bar to further expand entertaining capabilities along with a second refrigerator and one or two grills.

Enhancements below deck create a guest retreat to escape the elements, or even stay the night with sleeping for two. An optional generator provides heating and air and the AV36 has a separate wet head. Premium Klipsch Audio is standard in the AV36, delivering concert-level sound through full-range speakers, subwoofers, digital amplifiers and a premium Bongiovi digital signal processor with four customizable volume control zones. An Audio+Video package for the cabin is available on the AV36 as well.

The AV36 delivers precision performance matched with an innovative helm experience. For captains, elevated control begins at the clean, digital-forward Monolith helm featuring a triple-display dash, handcrafted Italian steering wheel and joystick piloting. The dash components include a 16” Garmin display for charts and navigation, 10.1” boat control and stereo display and a 7” engine display.

Aviara Boats, including the AV36 are available in both sterndrive and outboard propulsion options. AV36 outboard configurations come standard with Mercury Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO) paired with Twin Mercury Verado 400 HP engines or Triple Verado 300 HP engines as an upgrade option. Sterndrive AV36 configurations feature twin Ilmor MV8 6.0L MPI 380 HP engines with optional twin Ilmor MV8 6.2L GDI 430 HP or twin Ilmor MV8 7.4L 483 HP engines. A OneTouch Joystick is standard for sterndrive configurations. Performance of both AV36 propulsion configurations includes top speeds above 50 MPH, 32 MPH optimal cruise speeds with ranges exceeding more than 230-miles.

Aviara boats are available in several exterior colors with a primary gel coat and an accent gel coat selection. Owners have the ability to customize the interior, selecting from a variety of premium finishes, colors and materials.

Aviara Boats are exclusively distributed nationally by MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO), and orders for Aviara Boats may be placed immediately through authorized MarineMax dealers. For more information about Aviara, please visit www.aviaraboats.com .

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Debut:

Aviara will host an event with company executives at 4:00pm to unveil the AV36 at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show at Red Zone H Docks 834, 836, 838, and 840.

About Aviara Boats

Aviara Boats is an American recreational luxury day boat brand that creates an elevated open water experience by fusing progressive style and effortless comfort in its modern luxury vessels. The company produces boats in the 30 to 40-foot range that create the ultimate, premium open water experience. Aviara is owned and manufactured by Vonore, Tenn.-based MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) and born from a team with decades of innovation excellence. For more information about Aviara, please visit www.aviaraboats.com .

Aviara Contact:

Rob Nye

Aviara Boats

rob.nye@aviaraboats.com , (423) 884-7148

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/291dbdea-e4fc-4874-be17-a7fbf3f09239

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/744c3173-3f67-43df-a34e-a322e8fa4376

Aviara Boats AV36 Cruising Aviara Boats new AV36 cruising in Boston, MA. Aviara Boats AV36 Entertaining The AV36 from Aviara is driven to entertain.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.