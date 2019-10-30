Black Book Names Nuance as #1 End-to-End Coding, CDI, Transcription & Speech Recognition Technology Solution for Seventh Consecutive Year

Rated highest in client satisfaction for Informatics and Clinical Documentation Improvement Software in the evolving coding software market preparing for Value-Based Care

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that it has been ranked #1 Overall by Black Book Research for end-to-end coding, clinical documentation improvement, transcription, and speech technology for the seventh consecutive year. The performance results emerge from 3,300 survey responses from 278 hospitals and 1,889 physician practices.



“We are honored that our AI-powered and cloud-based solutions continue to rank number one in the highly respected Black Book Research industry reports,” says Michael Clark, senior vice president and general manager of Provider Solutions at Nuance. “As the healthcare industry continues to endure the challenges of provider burnout, financial pressures, and an aging population, Nuance’s speech recognition solutions, clinical documentation improvement (CDI) and Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) solutions are disrupting the status quo across the patient care continuum to have a positive impact on the quality of patient care, efficiency of work, and financial outcomes for healthcare organizations.”

For physician practices and medical groups, Nuance achieved number one rank in nine of 18 performance categories, including strategic alignment with client goals, innovation and optimization, client relationships, reliability, and best-of-breed technology, among others. Similarly, Nuance earned the first ranking in seven surveyed performance areas, including training, value-adds and modules, support and customer care, and more.

Improving CDI team efficiency, communication, and insight with Nuance CDE One

To learn more about how Nuance’s AI-powered, cloud-based CDI solution – CDE One – continues to achieve the #1 overall ranking by Black Book Research, listen to the new podcast , “Nuance in Healthcare.” The platform explores how rehumanizing healthcare with empowering technologies is helping organizations and providers overcome the pressing new challenges they face.

For more information about Nuance, click here .

About Nuance Healthcare

Nuance provides intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve, and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 500,000 clinicians in 10,000 global healthcare organizations to drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Nuance’s award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality, and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care.



About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.



Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact Information

Nuance Media Relations

ReviveHealth for Nuance

Tel: 716-553-3882

Email: nuance@thinkrevivehealth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.