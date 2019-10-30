AKVIS Sketch Video 5.0: Cartoons & Drawings Effects for Adobe & EDIUS

AKVIS Sketch Video 5.0 AKVIS Sketch Video 5.0 Screenshot

AKVIS updates Sketch Video Plugin. Version 5.0 provides full compatibility with macOS Catalina and video editors, and fixes stability and interface issues.

PERM, RUSSIA, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AKVIS Sketch Video is a one-of-a-kind plugin for converting videos into animated pencil sketches, both b&w and color. The plugin offers three conversion styles: Classic, Artistic, and Esquisse. Each mode uses a unique processing algorithm producing totally different results. The plugin includes a wide range of presets for 4K, HD, and SD video formats, from natural to extraordinary.

Version 5.0 works with Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, Premiere Elements, and EDIUS Pro.

The plugin runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit).

Download AKVIS Sketch Video 5.0 from akvis.com. The trial version is free and runs for 30 days.



Sketch Video Home (Classic style only) sells for $69; Sketch Video Pro (all styles available) costs $99. One license key allows activating the software on two computers.

The update is free for users who bought Sketch Video within the last 12 months. Users, whose license is older and is not valid for the new version, can get Sketch Video 5.0 for only $14.95.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in development of image and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products: AliveColors image editor, standalone applications and Photoshop plugins for Windows and Mac.

