Karen Brill for Palm Beach County Commissioner District 5 Endorsed by Constitutional Tax Collector Anne Gannon

Karen Brill

Democrat Karen Brill’s experience, local community commitment and strong record of service earns her the endorsement by Tax Collector Anne Gannon

I am excited to have the support of Tax Collector Anne Gannon. She understands my commitment to the residents, neighborhoods and local businesses here in District 5 and Palm Beach County.” — Karen Brill

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Democrat Karen Brill for Palm Beach County Commission District 5, today announces Palm Beach County Constitutional Tax Collector Anne Gannon has endorsed her campaign.

Gannon states, “Karen Brill unequivocally understands District 5. Karen’s experience in representing this area on the school board, fiscal experience overseeing a billion-dollar budget with the county’s largest employer and her track record of solving local issues makes her the ideal choice for County Commission District 5. We can all count on Karen to get the job done.”

“I am excited to have the support of Tax Collector Anne Gannon. She understands my commitment to the residents, neighborhoods and local businesses here in District 5 and Palm Beach County. I am looking forward to working with Gannon on moving Palm Beach County forward,” states Brill.

Longtime resident and Palm Beach County School Board Member since November 2010, Brill has been actively involved in public education, notably as an advocate for students with disabilities. She is also a licensed realtor with over eight years of residential sales experience and has more than 40 years of business experience with an emphasis on business development and marketing.

Brill serves as a Board Member for Community Alliance of Palm Beach County, as well as the Educational Foundation of Palm Beach County. She is a member of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches, Coalition of Boynton West Residential Associations (COBWRA) Delegate, a graduate of Florida’s Partners in Policymaking, and served six years on the State Advisory for the Education of Exceptional Students.

We welcome you to follow Karen Brill at www.KarenBrill.com or contact her at Karen@KarenBrill.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.