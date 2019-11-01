Holidays are a Grand Tradition at The Houstonian!

The Holiday fun begins on November 30, when holiday elves create a magical backdrop for families and guests to gather and celebrate throughout the season.

Live Oak Tree with 100,000 Lights, “Merry Mansions” Gingerbread Display, Entertainment, First Lady Barbara Bush’s Cookies & 3 Christmas Day Brunches

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is Houston’s favorite holiday tradition with its dazzling décor, “Merry Mansions” giant gingerbread display, lobby entertainment, a majestic lighted oak tree and bountiful brunches. It all begins on November 30, when holiday elves create a magical backdrop for families and guests to gather and celebrate throughout the season.

Merry Mansions Gingerbread Display

Houstonian Hotel Lobby - Open to the Public

The Houstonian Hotel brings history to life with "Merry Mansions", a gigantic gingerbread house display celebrating Houston’s famous Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, and the estates found along North Post Oak Lane, all decorated in splendid holiday fashion. Opening on November 30 with hundreds of pounds of gingerbread, gumdrops and candies, the authentic display features intricately decorated masterpieces rising up to six feet above the Great Room Lobby's stone fireplace.

The exhibit pays tribute to noted architect John Staub, who designed the elegant Bayou Bend mansion for oil heiress Ima Hogg in 1927, and many estate homes for Houston's elite neighborhoods of River Oaks and Broadacres in the 1920s to 1960s. He designed a handful of country houses in the area where The Houstonian is located today on North Post Oak Lane, including the property's own Manor House estate, built in 1941 for oilman Thomas Lawrence. The home of Ernest Bel Fay, now the Fay School, is also featured. "We want people to fondly remember the rich and fascinating history in this area of Houston," said Hotel General Manager Steve Fronterhouse. "We have families tell us stories of living here, riding horses and playing along Buffalo Bayou, which winds along the back of the property. We have regular guests at the Manor House recount how their parents lived and played as children in this area," he said.

Entertainment in the Great Room Lobby

November 30-December 20

• Hotel Lobby Libations & Light Bites, 5:00-9:00pm

• Entertainment, plus complimentary roasted chestnut truffles for adults and First Lady Mrs. Bush’s Cookies for the kids, 6:00-7:00pm

Joyous sounds of the Yuletide season are presented by local pianists, hand bells, and soloists by the 30-foot stone fireplace in the hotel’s Great Room Lobby. As a special treat, The Houstonian will serve complimentary First Lady Barbara Bush’s famous chocolate chip cookies for the kids, and Pastry Chef Amanda Owen’s roasted chestnut truffles for adults! Guests are greeted by a full-size Santa with a sleigh full of toys and goodies display, and can enjoy a special “Merry Mansions” lobby menu featuring light bites and holiday inspired cocktails for $13 such as Rudolph’s Wake-up Call, Under the Mistletoe, Claus Family Punch or Mint Chocolate Kisses. Open to the public.

Merry Mansions Hotel Package

Celebrate the season with a special rate, cocktails, holiday gift and more!

Step into a magical wonderland this season, with twinkling trees, splendid décor, and a “Merry Mansions” gingerbread house display above the Great Room Lobby’s, 30-foot fireplace. Enjoy holiday entertainment, roasted chestnut truffles by the fire, and a menu of delectable holiday cocktails. You’ll be nestled all snug in your bed with visions of the holidays dancing in your head! For holiday shopping, The Houstonian provides a complimentary shuttle to and from the famous Galleria and the new River Oaks Shopping District. Package provides a special hotel rate, and includes two complimentary cocktails, self-parking and a commemorative Houstonian ornament. For more information please call 800-231-2759 or 713-680-2626, or see details at www.houstonian.com.

Most Kissable Place in Houston!

Steal a kiss under the huge mistletoe ball at the “most kissable place in the city”. Hung in grand style above the iconic Great Room Lobby staircase, the inspiring installation is the perfect place for couples looking for a special memory, or an Instagram-worthy photo op with kissing-hashtag #houstoniankisses2019. The hotel is giving away a New Year’s Eve couples package for the post with the most likes on Instagram. Participants must tag @thehoustonianhotel and use the hashtag to participate. Open to the public.

Christmas Day Brunches at The Houstonian

Wednesday, December 25

Year after year, families gather for a turkey and some mistletoe at bountiful Christmas Day Brunches at The Houstonian. The Grande Ballroom presents an over-the-top buffet with seatings from 10:30am-2:15pm, TRIBUTE restaurant offers a seated à la carte menu with seasonal Christmas items, and the historic Manor House estate restaurant serves an elegant Christmas prix fixe menu. Family photos in the hotel’s Great Room Lobby and inviting holiday décor throughout the property make Christmas Day at The Houstonian a favorite holiday tradition. Open to the public.

The Houstonian Grande Ballroom: Lavish buffet which includes seasonal mimosas.

Club Members, Adults $80++, Children $40++ (Ages 5-12)

Non-Members, Adults $89++, Children $40++ (Ages 5-12)

Seatings from 10:30am – 2:15pm

Reservations: 713-812-6932

TRIBUTE Restaurant: Seated, à la carte menu with seasonal Christmas items inspired by cuisine from Texas, Louisiana and Mexico.

11:00am – 3:00pm

Reservations: 713-685-6713

The Manor House: Seated, prix fixe menu with seasonal Christmas items and Gulf Coast Creole cuisine.

Club Members, Adults $58++, Children $30++ (12 and under)

Non-Members, Adults $65++, Children $30++ (12 and under)

11:00am – 2:00pm

Reservations: 713-685-6840



