THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) H.R. 1373 – Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: Lesko Amendment Gosar Amendment #2 Gosar Amendment #3 H.R. 2181 – Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act of 2019 (Rep. Lujan – Natural Resources) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: Lujan Amendment Gosar Amendment #2 Gosar Amendment #3 Arrington Amendment Begin Consideration of H.R. 823 – Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources) – Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: Curtis Amendment Brown Amendment Tipton Amendment #3 Tipton Amendment #4 Tipton Amendment #5 Crow Amendment **Members are advised that the House will complete general and amendment debate on H.R. 823 tomorrow. The House will vote on amendments, motion to recommit, and final passage on Thursday.



