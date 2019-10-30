Two Big Back-to-School Brands Frigo® Cheese Heads® and Crayola® Come Together to Build a Bright Future for Kids.
“Build a Bright Future” program invites parents, teachers, family and friends to nominate a school for a chance to win $10,000 (and packs of Crayola® crayons) for their arts program!* Users were invited to submit short essay or video nominations at CheeseHeadsBrightFuture.com through October 15th, 2019.
And since “fun” is always part of the Frigo® Cheese Heads® brand equation, the program delivers an in-pack integration making their products even more colorful and attractive to families with school-age children with the help of Crayola.
While supplies last, shoppers can find Crayola® characters and family-friendly jokes on limited Frigo® Cheese Heads® Original String Cheese wrappers!
Brad Panarese, Director of Marketing for Saputo Cheese USA Inc. states, “Our company strongly believes in the importance of arts in our schools. As a family-focused company that believes in the value of arts and education, Crayola® is the perfect creative partner to help us bring awareness to the need for strong arts funding in schools. And bringing the Crayola® characters to life on our Frigo® Cheese Heads® packaging is fun for everyone!”
“Crayola gives children the power to express all that inspires them as they explore, discover, play, pretend and dream,” said Warren Schorr, Vice President of Business Development & Licensing, Crayola. “We are thrilled to partner with the Frigo® Cheese Heads® brand to celebrate the creative spirit that lives in the heart of every child.”
The program has received significant marketing support featuring both brands, including social media, digital advertising, in-store signage, a free-standing insert, in-school media, and more!
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion starts 12:00:01 AM ET on 8/1/19 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 11/29/19. See Official Rules at http://www.cheeseheadsbrightfuture.com for entry instructions, prize details, quantities, restrictions, etc. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. Must be at least 18 years of age and the age of majority in your state. Limit 2 entries per person/e-mail address. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsor: Saputo Cheese USA Inc. One Overlook Point, Suite 300, Lincolnshire Corporate Center, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.
ABOUT THE “BUILD A BRIGHT FUTURE” PROGRAM
The first Frigo® Cheese Heads® “Build a Bright Future” program was introduced in 2014. Since then, Saputo Cheese USA Inc. has donated more than $144,500 to schools (and teachers) across the country. Because our family-focused company so strongly believes in supporting education, the program is an annual event in which schools and retailers alike look forward to participating. Frigo® Cheese Heads® cheese refreshes the program with new twists regularly to bring even greater opportunities and partnerships. In one recent program, friends and family could nominate teachers to win funds for their classrooms. The Crayola® partnership is a natural and exciting addition to the Frigo® Cheese Heads® “Build a Bright Future” program this year.
About Crayola
Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a business of Hallmark Cards, Inc., is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.
