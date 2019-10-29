Get Ready for the 2019 Appliances Connection Black Friday Sale Beginning November 1st

Get Ready for Appliances Connection's 2019 Black Friday Sale

Don't get caught up in the mad dash at midnight on November 29th. Black Friday at Appliances Connection begins on November 1st and last all moth long!

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re almost at that time of year again. Rushing to get the Thanksgiving feast ready. Wolfing down a heavy meal in the hopes that conversation won’t become too fraught with controversial topics. Grabbing a quick nap and avoiding intoxicated holiday guests. Scrambling to a retail outlet and bracing yourself for the Black Friday stampede.

Except that’s not how we do things at Appliances Connection. All year long, we try to make your shopping experience as painless as possible, putting your mind at ease. This is especially true during the busy holiday season. That’s why Black Friday at Appliances Connection is beginning on 1 November and lasting through the entire month. You won’t need to rush to do your end-of-year shopping.

Shop our vast selection of appliances and furniture. We carry dependable mid-range appliances such as kitchen models from Frigidaire, Maytag, Samsung, Whirlpool, and LG along with laundry units from Bosch and Electrolux. We also have on offer the height of luxury including Sub-Zero/Wolf, Fisher & Paykel, Viking and Miele. Furnish your living room, dining room, and bedroom with the most opulent couches and loveseats from Zuo, supremely comfortable beds and mattresses from VIG and Sealy, or fine dining sets from Casabianca. Find all this during our biggest sale yet with the lowest prices of the year and discounts of up to 45% off*.

As always, Appliances Connection can make your decision to purchase big ticket items easier with our credit card, backed by Comenity Capital Bank. On certain eligible purchases, you’ll qualify for up to 24 months special financing. Additionally, during our 2019 Black Friday event, you’ll save even more. Any purchase made with the card in an amount of $999.00 or more, we’ll give you an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of your purchase**.

Shopping with Appliances Connection, you’re not just getting access to the best home goods at the lowest prices, you’re also privy to service unparalleled in the industry. We employ over 200 people divided into teams dedicated to sales, shipping, and customer service. From helping you choose the right products, to dependably delivering your items, to providing ongoing technical support for the life of your purchase, we’ve got you covered.

*Percentage discount may vary with a maximum of 45% off the MSRP of select items in addition to supplementary rebates, coupons, or free item offers, not including taxes, shipping, or other fees. Percentage discount offer reference only applicable to in-stock purchases during the Appliances Connection Black Friday event from November 1, 2019 until December 1, 2019. Percentage discount cannot be applied to prior purchases. All discounts, rebates, and offers subject to change without notice.

