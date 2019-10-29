France : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes for Insurance Companies
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
Publication Date:
October 29, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
This pilot assessment of the implementation of the Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes for Financial Institutions (KA)1 in the insurance sector in France has been completed as part of a Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) undertaken by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during 2018–19. It reflects the regulatory framework and arrangements in place as of the date of the completion of the assessment. The assessment of the effectiveness of the insurance resolution framework involves the review of the legal framework and detailed examination of the policies and practices of the resolution authority in relation to the KAs pursuant to the Key Attributes Assessment Methodology for the Insurance Sector (Methodology).2
Series:
Country Report No. 19/328
English
Publication Date:
October 29, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513517841/1934-7685
Stock No:
1FRAEA2019011
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
59
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.