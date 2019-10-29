France : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes for Insurance Companies

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

October 29, 2019

Electronic Access:

Summary:

This pilot assessment of the implementation of the Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes for Financial Institutions (KA)1 in the insurance sector in France has been completed as part of a Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) undertaken by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during 2018–19. It reflects the regulatory framework and arrangements in place as of the date of the completion of the assessment. The assessment of the effectiveness of the insurance resolution framework involves the review of the legal framework and detailed examination of the policies and practices of the resolution authority in relation to the KAs pursuant to the Key Attributes Assessment Methodology for the Insurance Sector (Methodology).2