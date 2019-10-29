France : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism Regime in France
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
October 29, 2019
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
This technical note (TN) sets out the findings and recommendations made in the Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) for France in the areas of anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT). The TN summarizes the findings of a targeted review of France’s AML/CFT framework with respect to measures to prevent and combat terrorist financing (TF), risk-based supervision of banks, real estate agents, company service providers and lawyers, measures to tackle cross-border crimes, and fintech. It provides a factual update on the key measures taken by the authorities since France’s previous assessment against the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standard during 2010-2011. The TN is not, in any way, an evaluation or assessment of France’s AML/CFT system. France is scheduled to undergo a comprehensive assessment against the prevailing standard during 2020–2021 by the FATF.
Country Report No. 19/326
English
October 29, 2019
9781513517827/1934-7685
1FRAEA2019009
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Paper
36
