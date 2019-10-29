France : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Macroprudential Policy Framework and Tools
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
October 29, 2019
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Macroprudential policy in France is the joint responsibility with several European institutions. With the operationalization of the EU Capital Requirement Directive and Capital Requirement Regulation (CRD/CRR), the French authorities have implemented, several capital buffers, as well as the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), based on this framework. In France, Haut conseil de stabilité financière (HCSF) is the macroprudential authority established in accordance with recommendation European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB)/2011/13 and the designated authority established in accordance with Article 136 of CRD and is in charge of activating several measures in the CRD/CRR framework as well has direct responsibilities over several tools outside this framework, for example borrower-based tools.
Country Report No. 19/327
English
October 29, 2019
9781513517803/1934-7685
1FRAEA2019010
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Paper
39
