France : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Select Topics in Financial Supervision and Oversight

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

October 29, 2019

Electronic Access:

Summary:

The Less Significant Institutions (LSI) sector in France is very small in terms of market share and is diversified by size and business model (Table 1). It proved itself resilient during the financial crisis and is not a source of systemic risk. The sector has a high cost structure and faces a number of competitive and other challenges. The regulatory framework, based on the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)/Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) IV, is the same as for Significant Institutions (SIs) but the supervisory framework under the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) is very different. The French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) remains the direct supervisor of LSIs but it is now subject to the oversight of the European Central Bank (ECB), which also has full responsibility for certain common procedures. The ACPR has continued its comprehensive supervisory approach, both on-site and off-site, but reflecting the SSM’s emphasis on greater harmonization, it has had to become more procedural and may have lost elements of flexibility. In response to SSM initiatives, the ACPR has sharpened its focus on governance issues, although business model and profitability risk remains the main challenge for the LSI sector.