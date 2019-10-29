Succeeded in Improving "Car Fuel Saving Principle"
The Installation of Miracle 3 Optimizes the Combustion Chamber Environment, Saving More Than 20% Fuel
The Vehicle Determines the Fuel Injection Amount by Calculating the Value of Each Sensor in the ECU (Automobile Computer Unit).Miracle3 Installation Saves Over 20% Fuel by Optimizing the Combustion Chamber Environment
In Cars, Saving Fuel
1. Combustion Chamber Optimization is to Increase Fuel Efficiency, Increase Output,Reduce Noise and Vibration, Save Energy, and Improve the Quality of the Car.
2. Hazardous Gases Change to Energy if We Increase Efficiency, and Soot Decreases and Reduces Environmental Pollution
Energy Savings, Environmental Pollution and Reduction Effects Can be Expected
"G SCAN 2" Tester Verification
When Driving at 100 Km / h, the Sensor Value and Change were Verified Before and After Installation.
Fuel Saving Device KR Patent number 10-1146026
Miracle3, Sometimes Called "Engine Pretreatment Fuel and Exhaust Gas Abatement Device" or "Fuel Saving Device", Miracle 3 Body is Installed in the Air Cleaner and Powered From the Control Box Attached to the Battery, It is a Method of Optimizing the Environment of a Combustion Chamber Using Air, High-tech, Carbon Fiber, Radiation Energy, Far Infrared Rays, Anions, Ceramic Balls, and a Magnetic Field, Suitable for Combustion.
* Customer Product Purchase Costs, Within Two Months After Installation, are Recovered as Fuel Savings and Continue to Generate Revenue
The Car is
Euro 4, Gasoline, Diesel, LPG. Euro 5, Gasoline, Diesel, LPG. Euro 6, Gasoline, Diesel, LPG Optimization Data is Different
Crezenn has Developed Data for 15 Vehicles
Crezenn also Hopes to Attract Investment to Spread this Technology.
