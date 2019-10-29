Succeeded in Improving "Car Fuel Saving Principle"

Visual fuel saving effect Strongest in automobile fuel economy

The Installation of Miracle 3 Optimizes the Combustion Chamber Environment, Saving More Than 20% Fuel

Automotive Fuel Saver Developer” — heungsu Park

SIHEUNG-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crezenn Announced That it has Succeeded in Converting Automobile Fuel and Reduction Principles into Combustion Chamber Optimization.The Vehicle Determines the Fuel Injection Amount by Calculating the Value of Each Sensor in the ECU (Automobile Computer Unit). Miracle3 Installation Saves Over 20% Fuel by Optimizing the Combustion Chamber EnvironmentIn Cars, Saving Fuel 1. Combustion Chamber Optimization is to Increase Fuel Efficiency, Increase Output,Reduce Noise and Vibration, Save Energy, and Improve the Quality of the Car.2. Hazardous Gases Change to Energy if We Increase Efficiency, and Soot Decreases and Reduces Environmental Pollution Energy Savings, Environmental Pollution and Reduction Effects Can be Expected"G SCAN 2" Tester VerificationWhen Driving at 100 Km / h, the Sensor Value and Change were Verified Before and After Installation.Youtube : Fuel Saving Device KR Patent number 10-1146026Miracle3, Sometimes Called "Engine Pretreatment Fuel and Exhaust Gas Abatement Device" or "Fuel Saving Device", Miracle 3 Body is Installed in the Air Cleaner and Powered From the Control Box Attached to the Battery, It is a Method of Optimizing the Environment of a Combustion Chamber Using Air, High-tech, Carbon Fiber, Radiation Energy, Far Infrared Rays, Anions, Ceramic Balls, and a Magnetic Field, Suitable for Combustion.* Customer Product Purchase Costs, Within Two Months After Installation, are Recovered as Fuel Savings and Continue to Generate RevenueThe Car isEuro 4, Gasoline, Diesel, LPG. Euro 5, Gasoline, Diesel, LPG. Euro 6, Gasoline, Diesel, LPG Optimization Data is DifferentCrezenn has Developed Data for 15 VehiclesCrezenn also Hopes to Attract Investment to Spread this Technology.ABOUT :Crezenn is a leading provider of automotive fuel savings products and services.Media Contact InformationCrezenn Inc. CEO : HEUNGSU PARKTel : 82-31-434-8591Cell phone : 82-10-2204-0062E-mail : info@crezenn.com

Will SM5 save fuel?



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.