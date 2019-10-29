Two Technologies, Inc. Introduces the HMIQ: The Smartest Interface

Two Technologies a manufacturer of Human Machine Interface (HMI) terminals, has released the HMIQ — a new concept in teach pendant and control technologies.

HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Technologies, the leading manufacturer of ultra-rugged handheld computers and Human Machine Interface (HMI) terminals in North America, has just released its latest product, the HMIQ—a new concept in, teach pendant, and diagnostic technologies.The HMIQ is a ruggedized Android™ 7-inch tablet with a wide range of advanced features.Hardware Features:• Full-color touchscreen display• Front and rear facing cameras• Bluetooth and Wi-Fi ready• Standard RS-232, RS-422 and RS-485 interfaces• Optional E-Stop and Liveman switch to meet safety requirements• Optional front-mounted, keypad with a joystick and 4 hardened buttons• Optional Honeywell N6603 Series scan engineSoftware Features:• Drag & drop” WYSIWYG platform to create custom user interfaces• Infinite combinations of colors, text, displays and keypads available• Add images and custom graphic buttons• Secure multi-level password protection• Dynamic layout allows users to switch between screens using configured buttons, menus or host commands“When we designed the HMIQ, we wanted to create a smart, cost effective solution to bridge the gap between large and expensive handheld devices and panel mount HMI products,” said Two Technologies; General Manager Roger Mick.“HMIQ is redefining traditional HMI terminal and teach pendent products. We have a taken a modular approach in both the hardware and user interface. This allows us to continuously add features that our customers need without changing the fundamentals of the product,” said Paul Shanfeld, Director of Product Management.To learn more about the HMIQ, contact our sales team at 215-441-5305, email pshanfeld@2t.com, or visit www.HMIQ.com About Two TechnologiesYou may not know our name or recognize our logo, but you’ve seen our products – every day, throughout the world. Two Technologies has been designing and manufacturing customizable, ultra-rugged mobile, industrial hand held computers and hand held terminals for government, industrial, and commercial applications since 1987.



