Shufti Pro Makes its Mark in The Middle East - Now Offers Services in Dubai

London, UK (Oct 28) Shufti Pro Ltd. now offers identity verification services in Dubai, UAE. The company aims to deliver KYC and AML checks to the Middle East, which has a relatively challenging language barrier. Shufti Pro is not only offering identity verification but also Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to verify documents in the Arabic language.

Of the company’s recent growth, the CEO, Victor Fredung, said, “Expanding to the Middle East is nothing short of a hallmark, it’s an announcement reflecting how quickly the company is growing. Dubai is the business hub of the Middle East, if not of the entire business world, and by making a mark here we are strengthening business relations by building trust.”

To attain this vigorous growth, Shufti Pro focused solely on making compliance easier for businesses to ensure that they could work on their core operations without worrying much about verifying their customers. The company recognized the following pain points that were hampering the growth and smooth services of the Emirati businesses:

Slow customer onboarding

Falling short of compliance requirements

Chargebacks, hacked card information and identity theft

The company has over one hundred clients ranging from FinTech to banking to financial services to ride-sharing and to e-commerce. As the next generation of startups take the centre stage, growth opportunities in the Middle East depend a lot on FinTech, and Shufti Pro understands this need.

Business leaders and financial gurus unanimously appreciate the potential of digital banking and cryptocurrency in the region. But, for the Middle East, this also opens up a plethora of critical cybersecurity concerns, as it does in evolving financial spaces across the globe.

Regulatory requirements are now more stringent than ever, leading to high customer onboarding and non-compliance costs. With FinTech startups mushrooming in the 12 Arab countries, these strict compliance measures often create a moot point for budding companies and banks.

For industry stakeholders, any realisation of growth potential in the mobile app sector and blockchain-based services is now connected to the successful integration of emerging technologies into their business frameworks.

Shufti Pro offers comprehensive digital identity verification solutions, catering to this particular demand. Making compliance processes swift, transparent and agile, Shufti Pro’s API is a one-stop-solution for businesses ready to reap the full benefits of digital transformation.

About Shufti Pro Ltd. Shufti Pro is an end-to-end Identity Verification SaaS that offers KYC and AML solutions to a global clientele. At an accuracy rate of 98.67%, the hybrid technology employed by the company brings together Artificial and Human Intelligence to verify users across 230 countries. To request a demo, visit https://shuftipro.com/try-now

