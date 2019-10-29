Flexera CFO Joe Freda Announces Retirement

Freda plans to retire after 11 years with company in Q2’2020

/EIN News/ -- ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the software company that helps organizations realize technology’s power to accelerate their business, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Joe Freda plans to retire from the company in 2020 after over a decade in the role. Freda is targeting Q2’2020 to retire but will remain in his current role with the company until a successor is found and onboarded to ensure a smooth transition.



“In the eleven years that Joe has been our CFO, Flexera has quadrupled in size. Joe has been instrumental to our growth and we’re grateful for his leadership and partnership. I’m pleased that he will help us identify his successor to continue that growth trajectory,” said Jim Ryan, president & CEO of Flexera. “I wish Joe a retirement full of well-deserved down-time.”

In announcing his plans to retire, Freda said, “I am proud to have been part of Flexera’s positive change and success over the last 11 years. After decades in business, it was the right time for my decision to start a new chapter and spend more time with my wife and family.”

Flexera is conducting an external search for its next CFO.

