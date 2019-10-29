Demechi Lipke Launches Silver Mane Consulting With Their ‘Signature’ Styling Solutions

Making lasting 1st impressions by transformation from the outside, in. Silver Mane Consulting Founder and Owner, Demechi Lipke Demechi working in her clients closet.

Silver Mane is a startup specializing in lasting first impressions by transformations from the outside, in!

My dream for every woman is to look in the mirror and say, ‘Damn, I look good!'” — Demechi Lipke

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Stylist and an Arkansas entrepreneur, Demechi Lipke, is launching Silver Mane Consulting offering their ‘Signature’ Styling Solutions to empower women to become the highest, best version of their selves and find absolute success in their ideal career or life goals. The ‘Signature’ Style Solutions will be released in November.

Silver Mane Consulting is best known for enabling women to have an effortlessly, put together look by maximizing their wardrobes to be fully functional for all aspects of their life’s pursuits with incredible confidence.

“My dream for every woman is to look in the mirror and say, ‘Damn, I look good!’ and move throughout her day boldly confident whether it’s a stay at home mom, a top executive, or the first woman president.” – Demechi Lipke, Silver Mane Consulting Founder/Owner. This is the premise behind Silver Mane Consulting. Demechi has seen first-hand the powerful effects of how a perfectly styled outfit can unbelievably boost a woman’s confidence level.

Silver Mane Consulting is teaming up with Hue & Stripe to bring their clients virtual closets, lookbooks, and recommendation finds. This platform will enable Demechi to quickly find and share clothing recommendations that could be a good fit, and we believe the direct human communication will bring the greatest satisfaction to our clients with the experience and the clothing they purchase.

Once the client subscribes to 1 of 3 plans (Bronze Starter, Silver Standard, and Gold VIP), they will connect with Demechi via Zoom or Skype to discuss goals, style, body shape, budget, and a tour of their existing closet. Demechi will pre-source the entire web to find the client perfect clothing and accessories based on their discussion. She will then create a lookbook to share with the client via text/email. The client is free to purchase what she likes and the items ship directly from the retailer. Demechi will integrate the newly purchased items in with the clients existing wardrobe in a lookbook to give them multiple outfits options and have them looking fashionably fresh as well as perfectly put together. The monthly subscription plans are phenomenal for the busy women needing style solutions on the go.

Silver Mane Consulting will also offer Body Type Analysis along with Personality Analysis to aide in finding each woman’s best fit and authentic style. Solutions from Closet Organization, Special Event Styling, Personal Shopping, to Full Makeovers to assist clients where they are currently with their fashion sense and style. The new ‘Signature’ Style Solutions are scheduled to go live on November 1, 2019 at 10am CST.

The collection of solutions will be exclusively sold on the website silvermane.biz featuring online virtual closets, lookbooks, and more to women world-wide, but also a first for the women of Arkansas. Clients may also join to become a VIP Hautie and receive a free Module Formula showing how to turn 6 pieces of clothing into 12 outfits with instructions on building future modules to maximize their wardrobes. To become a ‘VIP Hautie’ sign up today at silvermane.biz.

In celebration of Silver Mane Consulting’s launch, Demechi will donate 5% of all profits to local non-profit organizations giving support to women facing difficult challenges, to be announced on their website. She will also re-purpose gently used clothing for her clients by donating the items to an organization specifically aimed at assisting women to overcome life’s challenges for a better successful life path. Stay tuned for further details.

Silver Mane Consulting builds spectacular confidence through their ‘Signature’ Style Solutions.

