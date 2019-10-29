Optima Design Automation Launches with Focus on Next-Generation Semiconductor Functional Safety Tools

Revolutionary, High-Performance Optima Safety Platform Propels Range of High-Coverage Safety Solutions for Automotive ISO 26262 Fault Analysis

/EIN News/ -- NAZARETH, Israel, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optima Design Automation, a provider of advanced, unique semiconductor safety verification solutions based on a revolutionary new fault analysis technology platform, launched today at the DVCon Europe event in Munich. Optima enables dramatic improvements in semiconductor safety verification time and coverage for safety-critical applications such as automotive semiconductor devices.



Optima also announced the commercial release of its Optima Safety Platform with an initial range of automated solutions for hard-error (permanent) and soft-error (transient) fault analysis, coverage maximization and structural analysis. Based on 27 person-years of development, the Optima Safety Platform is already in evaluation at leading automotive semiconductor providers.

“Functional Safety Verification is a critical requirement for multiple industry sectors, spearheaded by the Automotive ISO 26262 Functional Safety Standard. However outdated and inadequate tooling has rendered the required safety analysis process inordinately time consuming and complex, making it hard and almost impossible to achieve ASIL-D on big and medium size chips,” remarked Jamil Mazzawi, Optima’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Optima has engineered a fundamentally new technology that provides a fresh perspective for this development phase, shortening schedules from months to days while simplifying the analysis process and dramatically improving coverage, a key quality metric in ISO 26262, opening the path to ASIL-D.”

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Nazareth, Israel, Optima is the recipient of a European Union Horizon 2020 Grant of 2.5 million euro, as well as other financing. This has allowed the company to retain leading semiconductor tool development and safety experts. A singular focus on automotive safety has led to the development of a proprietary fault analysis algorithms that forms the basis of semiconductor safety verification. By accelerating this process by orders of magnitude, Optima is positioned to become the leading safety solution vendor for automotive and other industry segments.

About Optima Design Automation

Optima Design Automation is the pioneer of next-generation fault analysis for automotive functional safety verification. The company’s product portfolio of automated solutions targets specific fault conditions, accelerating fault simulation stipulated by the ISO 26262 standard by orders of magnitude and enabling a dramatic increase in analysis coverage and ultimate device quality. Optima partners with leading automotive semiconductor vendors and EDA tool providers to create complete solutions that shorten safety critical device time-to-market. Co-funded by the European Union, the company is privately held and is based in Nazareth, Israel. For more information, visit Optima-DA.com.

FIE, Optima-HE, Optima-SE and CoverageMaximizer are trademarks of Optima Design Automation. Optima Design Automation acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products.

For more information, contact:

Annette Bley

Annette Bley PR for Optima Design Automation

+44 (0) 7973 801132

annette@annettebleypr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.